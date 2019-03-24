Seven key points to remind DP Ruto 2022 is long lost, can only be Kingmaker

By Omogambi N

To Mr. William Ruto,

You’ve been in this game of political conman-ship long enough to understand that siasa sio mapenzi YET you seem to be forgetting fast…maybe because of your delusions that you’re close to power, hubris or both.

The game of politics dictates that you adhere to these rules closely:



RULE NO. ONE

The one with the numbers is always the boss.

RULE NO. TWO

Whenever an unenforceable MoU deceives you that you’re equal to the boss, always refer to rule No. 1.

RULE NO. THREE

When running with the boss, always keep a safe distance and at a guarded speed.

Otherwise the boss may suddenly cut a corner and leave you to hit the wall.

RULE NO. FOUR

The Boss will always act in his best interest.

Politics isn’t a game of the saints. There is no mother to breastfeed you.

RULE NO. FIVE

Never make a threat you can’t carry out; less so one for which your bluff can be called.

RULE NO. SIX

When the master’s dogs charge on you; you’d be a fool not to know who has set them on you.

RULE NO. SEVEN

Never trust what the Boss tells you in person or says in your presence. What he says away from your earshot is what matters.

Postscript: RIP Jubilee: You were horrible when you existed.

#paraphrased



Seems many Kenyans are not aware the extent of & rot behind #corruptionKE. Not only can one bribe their way throw any place even GoK offices, our airports are dens of graft. For the right price you can buy anything in Kenya. Just point & name your price, like a candy store. — Anonymous Kenya (@Anon1KENYA) March 23, 2019

Imagine one day explaining to you children or grandchildren how Kenya had the best economy in EA, and you can't give them the whole story because you played part in killing this economy by electing bad leaders#CorruptionKe #PoliticsKe — Weedy The'Mogul Muller 🔰♒ (@WeedymThe) March 23, 2019