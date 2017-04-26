HILARIOUS: HOW Senator James Orengo WON Siaya County ODM Nominations WITHOUT Campaigning and NO RIGGING- CLEAN WIN

How To Win With A Margin Of 130,000.



By James Orengo (SC)

1. Do not reveal whether you are vying or not. Let people find your name in the ballot paper and they will vote you.

2. Do not have any single agent at any polling station because they may help your opponent rig you out.

3. Do not print any single T-shirt or poster because your opponent will be seeing you around.



4. Do not ever campaign because your opponent will copy your manifesto and use it.

5. Lastly, do not ever step into your county. Just stay over in Nairobi, win court cases for the party and also perform your role at the senate… then BOOOOM watch yourself winning.

FINAL RESULT, SIAYA County ODM nominations for Senate:

Orengo – 140,748

Kodhek – 9,852