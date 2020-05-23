Senator Orengo delivered a resounding professorial lecture that buried Kindiki honorably

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

Sen. James Aggrey Orengo has delivered a resounding professorial lecture in the Senate yesterday evening.

The crux of it was the citation of these powerful words from Nobel winning Poet T.S. Eliot ” The Last Temptation is the Greatest Treason: To do the right DEEDS for the WRONG reasons”. Then he says Prof. Kindiki did the right DEEDS for the wrong REASONS.

Truth be said, we have lived all along with outside “interference” as a new normal. To the extent that the speaker, deputy speaker, and all these committee positions were cooked outside and then brought to the house for voting.

Therefore when the “outside” returns to recall their own, its just proper to sort their issues outside where the appointment came from in the first place.

Nobody doubts Prof. Kindiki is a round peg in a round hole, but at stake is his party issues, not democracy. His qualifications are beside the points, on trial is the crisis of confidence by his party against him. The same party that gifted him the position.

Same people, who today cry against party interference in the senate, check out how they have been voting along PARTY LINES since 2013 even at times against the commonweal of the nation, you remember the courts trashed several bills which were passed by these folks including the infamous security bill! What has changed today?

But importantly, Orengo has spoken about GRIGORY RASPUTIN and his MESSENGERS allover the Senate 😆😆😆😆.

He also mentioned Pompeo whom I told you about not so long ago in my treatise on Julius Caesar, the one who lived in the year 49 BC.

We loved you Sen. Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki, but Jubilee LOVED you MORE!

N/B: James Orengo graduated top 10 of his class, in which only retired justice JB Onjwang had a second class upper division. Orengo was rated far brilliant ahead of Court of appeal judge Justice Waki, Justice Githinji, Justice Riaga Omolo, Justice Gacheche among others.

Orengo went to the prestigious Alliance Boys High School