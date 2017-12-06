Senator Murkomen’s Fear Of Raila Swearing In Signals A Panicking Jubilee

Kipchumba Murkomen’s Fear Of Ralila’s Oath Signals A Petrified Jubilee Administration

By Jacktone Ambuka

For the first time since he assumed public leadership, an often condescending and arrogant Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet Mr Kipchumba Murkomen sounded very humbled and petrified. In his commentary that was published in today’s The Standard newspaper, Mr. Murkomen expressed deep concerns that oathing Raila will thrust country into unprecedented quagmire.

Mr. Murkomen seemed shaken to the core so much so that he’s wondering if in fact Raila’s swearing in will lead to “bloody tribal warfare and ethnic conflict at the cost of lives and property.” Mr. Murkomen is kindly pleading with NASA not to swear in Raila.

I can’t pretend to decipher consequences of Raila’s swearing in. However, I can confidently say that if indeed Raila will take oath of office as people’s president, Kenya will never be the same again. I envisioned this scenario. That’s why I advocated for postponement of controversially held election to pave way for a dialogue that would have realized a free, fair, and credible election.

Sadly, Jubilee shoved a deeply flawed election down our throats. Despite credibility questions against IEBC and valid illegitimacy concerns against Mr. Kenyatta, divisive inauguration of historic proportion was forced down our throats.

Nevertheless, the country is on the cliff. Anything could happen. But when you see Kipchumba Murkomen shitting his pants, know that Jubilee is not only shitting but peeing her pants as well. In fact, being right hand man of Deputy President William ruto, Mr Murkomen exemplifies the fear with which Ruto and Uhuru are smitten.

By and large, as NASA supporter, I still consider Mr. Kenyatta and Mr. Ruto as illegitimate president and deputy President respectively until a free, fair and credible election will be held. Consequently, I encourage my fellow NASA supporters to continue resisting Jubilee administration particularly in the face of runaway corruption, unprecedented police brutality, inefficient service delivery, declining freedom of expression and assembly, biased administration of justice and state sponsored tyranny. We shall overcome.