Why Senator Moses Kajwang’ Defection To Jubilee Smells In The Air, Ababu Namwaba Style

By Anwar Sadat

They all begin like that………working together……oh mara consultations………oh mara what!

I guess the new way to fight for your supporters killed by your opponent is to hold meetings of “young parliamentarians” with politicians from the party that butchered your people – mind you Parliament is on recess- in which they mock your party leader and make light of the execution of your people.

Who didn’t know the SCOK was giving their ruling on Monday? And who didn’t know what their ruling would be?

When I once confronted Ababu for working with Jubilee to undermine ODM when I was informed that Uhuru had booked him first class ticket to NY and checked into a hotel where only him and Uhuru staid as the rest of the Kenyan delegations staid elsewhere, Ababu retorted:

“So I shouldn’t stay in that hotel because Uhuru is staying there?”

We all know on which side is Ababu.

So that lame excuse that “I can’t meet Jubilee MPs on a day SCOK is delivering their verdict?…” we have heard it before.

Anyway, I am still looking for the pictures of the young parliamentarian, Babu Owino, in that meeting. Pass it to me if you got it.

FYI: Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba was not in that meeting. Knowing him, he doesn’t think meeting to celebrate the ruling of SCOK is fighting for our comrades who were executed.

I miss Otieno Kajwang and Raila Odinga is still my hero and president.