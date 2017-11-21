Senator Moses Kajwang Is Committed To NASA, Please Focus!

SOBRIETY AND REASON:

By O Yogo

One of the very ardent supports of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga has been vilified and castigated for his presence in a hotel lounge … spotted watching the SCOK ruling on the vain-full October 26th election of Ouru Kinyasa in the company of Jubilee legislators. I am talking about my friend and brother Hon. Moses Moses Otieno Kajwang, Homa Bay county senator.

Fully aware that coming to his defense will earn me insults and abuse, cognisant of what such a gathering meant to my people, and aware of the pain in our hearts inflicted by heinous acts of the illegitimate jubilee government, I state:

1. Hon. Kajwang has a right to meet fellow legislators on official duty as was the case here, provided such meetings haven’t been outlawed by our resistance movement.

2. Moses held onto the Resistance sign amidst opposition as is seen in the picture

3. Any keen person must have seen Kajwang in the forefront in the struggle for the 3rd Republic – leading protests in his county and matching with the rest of Kenyans in Nairobi.

4. Hon. Kajwang has been, and remains one of the leading voices of reason in media debates – very vocal and eloquent in both the articulation of policies and defence of our position.

I therefore don’t think that Moses deserve slander such as he has got. He, just like any other politician shouldn’t be assassinated for associating with his colleagues, provided such associations do not interfere with or impede our match to Cannan. However, I would not hesitate to join in the war against him should he be found culpable of such.

Meanwhile let sobriety and sense of reason prevail.