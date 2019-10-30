Senator Cleophas Malala is a man to watch in Western Kenya politics

MERCENARIES of DIVIDE and RULE are creating a mountain out of a molehill. For starters Cleo Malalah was an ODM member in 2013 on whose ticket he was elected as Mahiakalo MCA. In 2017 Cleo and his father David Meja Malalah ran out of ODM and joined ANC party on whose ticket he was elected as Kakamega senator after sharp differences with Deputy Party Leader of ODM Governor Oparanya. On the road to 2022 Cleo Malalah is certainly cutting links with ANC back to ODM. Philip Kutima as the Kakamega County ODM chairperson is always ready to welcome any interested person including Cleo Malalah to the orange fold as 2022 approaches. Kutima has been and still remains a close confidant of Raila Odinga since their days in the Liberal Democratic Party. Furthermore Philip Kutima remains the apparent confidant of ODM Deputy Party Leader Governor Oparanya on Kakamega County matters. Philip Kutima has never and will not run away from The ODM Party, Raila Odinga and Governor Oparanya. In 2022 Philip Kutima is more than ready to battle it out in the gubernatorial nomination of Kakamega with any person in the ODM. Kwa yule anataka kupambana na Kutima ndani ya ODM aboye eshikhonero nomba eshibweche shitinye!