Senate will pass ‘One Man One Vote One Shilling’ revenue sharing through bullying, blackmail and bribery

By Jerome Ogola via FB

One shilling one vote will sail through, not because it is right or popular across the country, but because of bullying and blackmail . That’s the same way Uhuru got “elected” and the same way he will be succeeded. Someone pointed out that when you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.

I also hear senator Sakaja has been declared enemy number one of a certain hegemony, for his position on this revenue debate. We all know Sakaja’s only mistake is drinking beer, and currently, beer is as illegal as cocaine. Hiyo ingine ni porojo.

Senate is not an annex of the executive but an arm of the government with a constitutional autonomy. When you see a mountain hitherto divided along Kieleweke and Tangatanga close ranks, there is a “ngeta” happening on someone

Leo Tuko Sokoni! Akili ni Mali. @KoinangeJeff play for us Kenny Rogers “Every gambler knows

That the secret to survivin'

Is knowin' what to throw away

And knowin' what to keep

'Cause every hand's a winner

And every hand's a loser” the best is the unity of kenya #revenueformula — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) August 4, 2020



In other news, Wakhungu kin has raised 800 million for her fine. This lady comes from a rich family, which begs the question, why must one steal even when they can comfortably afford life?

While Hon Waluke’s wife MPESA had yielded more insults than money, and by the “time of going to press” only 78k had been realised. The MPs who visited his home were interested in drama, and maybe some other issues, but they aren’t committed to his predicament, neither does tangatanga match their words with action.

If that was the case, the 200 MPs we see paraded in press conferences would easily contribute a few millions each, to bail out their colleague if indeed he is being persecuted for political reasons as it is they allege.

We see these guys contribute colossal sums in Harambees, why abandon their troop in an hour of need? Wakhungu’s family should now consider extending a helping hand to Waluke, when it became apparent that he is more than an accomplice to their sister. Waluke’s only hope is in the appeal, otherwise he will remain a prisoner of war, abandoned by his tangatanga colleaguesSe