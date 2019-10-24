Senate has no alternative than to allow CS finance to raise debt ceiling

By Don Bosco OOga Gichana via fb

What we need to look at is when did the rain start beating us economically? We trust out politicians to solve our problems but truth be told they are the genesis of the very problems we beseech them to solve for us.

We messed up from the beginning by borrowing to fund inflated projects such as the most expensive SGR in the world. Ethiopia’s and Tanzania’s were much cheaper than ours.We are now paying dearly for that. That’s why SGR has monopolized cargo business to the detriment of our local transporters.The cost of Building a road in Kenya is 3× expensive than Ethiopia’s.

Why senate need to give leeway to CS Finance is that we fund our budget through revenue collection and loans. As recently reported Q1 2019-2020 The revenue collected fell by 32%. God know when we KRA last hit its target or surpassed as compared to Kibaki era when targets where surpassed.

What matters at this point is prudent use of that borrowed money. Lest we end up morgaging our country to china. What will our grandchildren and great grand children think of us?🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️