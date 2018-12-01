Secrets of George Saitoti death, how Uhuru Dumped billionaires Jimi Wanjigi and David Langat.

By Manaseh Nyainda

The year is 2012 and the month is April. A meeting is taking place at Koisagat Farm in Nandi Hills owned by a silent mogul in the name of David Lagat. Present in the meeting is Alfred Keter, Oscar Sudi, David Lagat and a designated private secretary who also happens to be the MD of Koisagat Tea Factory, one Mr. Tanui.

Two issues are on the table.

One, Alfred Keter is pleading with DL to finance William Ruto’s ICC trips, cater for the accruing legal bills and offer to infuse money into URP’s presidential campaigns. On the other hand, UK is engaging Jimmy Wanjigi to also finance him. In exchange for their ‘philanthropism’, both David Lagat and Jimmy Wanjigi would be given the tender to construct Standard Gauge Railway.

DL was to construct that snaking material from Mombasa to Nairobi because of his convoluted tubule of network especially at the coast. Jimmy Wanjigi was to take the SGR from Nairobi all the way to Malava in Busia County. Ask me who David Lagat is and I will tell you that he is probably among the top 5 richest persons in Kenya. He is however not ranked just like Haron Mwau because of his shady business deals and illicit sources of wealth.

Two, Oscar Sudi is vying for Kapseret MP and does not have money. Reason? Please sit pretty and allow me to take you down this lane.

The late George Kinuthia Saitoti is the Minister for Internal Security. He is brought down in a plane crash orchestrated by Aviation officials under duress from the State. George Saitoti was key in witness protection as of people who would testify against Uhuru and WSR at the Hague. On the other hand, a cobweb of drug barons is casting its net wider in the country. This group was preceded by the two Armenian Arthur brothers who were elevated to the positions of Deputy Police Commissioners by Statehouse in 2006 to access drugs at GSU Training School in Embakasi.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Interpol are in hot pursuit of key figures in the racket of drugs. George Saitoti has this secret list and a comprehensive report of drug barons and the US Government is urging him to name these personalities. He fears for his life as he proclaimed in Mombasa but the US Gov’t assures him of its support in case he goes for the presidency. A threat to Uhuru’s presidency is being bred and fed again, blunder. Saitoti then makes it unequivocally clear that he would table the list in Parliament the following week.

That very same weekend, on Sunday 10th June 2012, the lifeless body of George Kinuthia Saitoti was found burnt after being involved in a plane crash in Kibiku Area of Ngong Forest, exactly 12 minutes after leaving Wilson Airport on their way to Ndhiwa for a fundraiser.

At this time, information is leaking to the drug barons whose names are in the list. Oscar Sudi gets wind of his name being amongst those wanted. He initiates processes of stopping the drugs from getting into the country. The drugs remain in the waters of Indian Ocean for fear of being nabbed at the port. Suppliers and consumers are on Sudi’s neck. He uses all his money to keep the market stable and at the same time wants to rise to power to protect his drug ring.

The problem in here is that he doesn’t have money to finance his campaigns. He pleads with Alfred Keter to take him to DL to help him. That is how he found himself in Koisagat. He then gets the funding and becomes an MP. Lagat and Wanjigi are later shortchanged by the digital duo and Sudi goes full throttle in leading a revolt against William Ruto. Ruto has lived with Sudi and knows that he has never stepped into any class past Standard 8. Even that KCSE certificate he is holding is a fake piece of paper. Now Ruto starts blackmailing Sudi, EACC comes after him and he is suddenly turned into Ruto’s spanner boy.

Ladies and gentlemen, Ruto’s barking dogs started calling Kuttuny hired mercenary, it flopped. They then went ahead and said that he coached ICC witnesses against Ruto, it flopped. Now they have shifted the goal post and decided to replace Oscar Sudi’s name with Kuttuny’s name in their imaginary world of people currently under the radar of DEA and FBI.

Ask the Akashas, if you can, who requested an Uber for them while I’m Nairobi for the fear of being hunted down by DCI using their personal cars not knowing Uber is a world surveillance mechanism for FBI originating in San Francisco. How they were later tracked, duped, arrested and extradited can well be explained none other than the Honourable Member of Parliament for Kapseret, the delinquent Oscar Sudi.

Someone remind Murkomen that we have a shortage of fools in the country.