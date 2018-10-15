Scandal: On Miss Tourism, Kisiis Crowned The Wrong Head

By Comrade Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

I didnt want to comment on Alexina, Miss tourism Kisii beauty before the national contest at Safari Park Hotel took place for fear of being christened doomsayer. May be they’d be saying she flopped because of my comment. Now that it is over, and the ‘queen’ is humilated and back home in one piece, I am at liberty to comment.

When word making rounds reached me that we had a new queen christened Miss Tourism Kisii County, I took the news with a pinch of salt. The fact that people around Kisii drenched her majesty with waters of accolades instigated me to make an impromptu online visit. Since a watched pot never boils, I unhesitatingly took it to this street of Facebook. No sooner had I stumbled upon the photo of our new queen, than I was mesmerized beyond zero. It was our Kisii people and their corruption and fraud. The wrong head was crowned.

Every time we try anything as a County, it makes us a laughing stock in the eyes of the civilized world. Most Kisiis are very religious but pretentiously ungodly in all ramifications. As Kisiis, providence has given us the robust platform to be one of the greatest Counties in Kenya but we daily waste the golden opportunity.

We Kisiis should stop associating ourselves with religion and leave God alone to rest on his majestic oars. We are not his only creatures here on earth. We are pretenders. He has other creatures to attend to.

Why pretend we serve him yet we are certified hypocrites? How can Elgeyo Marakwet do better than us be settling on a beauty queen who everyone agrees is adorable and intelligent compared to ours who looks like she was stung by a swarm of bees?

The last time I checked, Kisii had the most beautiful girls who if justice is done, will win even the international beauty pageants. But since in order for you to succeed in Kisii County you must know something about someone, they select their girlfriends.

Kisiis should wake up from their 19th century slumber to catch up with the rest of the world in this 21st century of progressive thinking and seriousness. I want to warn the organizers of such events that the greatest damage a human being can do to himself is to throw away integrity for short-term rewards; fantasize with the immediacies of everyday living, and dwell on the other worldly mundane things. Let them know that those who are celebrating them today may be their worst enemies tomorrow.

Kisii County, once an epitome of intellectual sagacity has now become a fool’s paradise. Whatever is organized there becomes a ping pong on the touchscreens of Kenyan print and social media. I nevertheless dread the organizers of that beauty pageant. I am informed that the County government paid Vera Sidika millions to grace the occasion. May be she was paid for having a big plastic ass.

Just a question, was Vera Sidika the most ideal person that even our girls can look up to as they grow? Where are our values? Why are we should always not preserving our values as Omogusii? We forget that our values are our principles, standards and qualities, those values shape our lives and define who we are as individuals. Our actions at any given time reflect those values.

For the lady “Miss Tourism Kisii County, I wish her well in her future endeavours in life.

[email protected]

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)