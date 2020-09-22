The rich history of Muthurwa estate that Uhuru regime sanctioned its demolition within 24hours

Greetings to all residents of Muthurwa estate.

1.Presidency.

2.Nairobi City County Government.

3.Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

4.Kenya Railway Cooperation.

On behalf of all Muthurwa residents ,I take this opportunity to inform you,that we really need to be aware that following the illegal 24 Hrs Eviction Notice by lands cartel entity named Kenrailtrust Company and local administration officers whom published within the estate the advert drafted On and Behalf of Kenya Railway Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme- KRSRBS (pension scheme)

It’s important we familialize with several key aspects in relation to Muthurwa 72Acre part 56Acre land.

The estate built in 1911 in rows of houses for the Asian workers(Coolies) ,the estate assimilated the Indian name “Ladhi” which gave to the adjacent class A road Landhies Road.

The name Muthurwa hails from a region in West India -Utah Pradesh region, name “Mithrwa” the loose meaning of the name ” To make covenant with” no wonder the Muthurwa Map resembles a footstep.

The estate currently has over 10,000 residents in accordance to 2019 population Households censurs.

Historical the estate boasts of so many national and international figure,in political,sporting to social sphere.

We take this basis of a rich history of the estate to reflect on the estate milestone’s.

In 1973 the Minister of Health proposed to President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta to demolish the estate since the houses didn’t have proper ventilation and windows,so Mzee asked to see the Minister of Land ,when he requested for the deed lease they found out that the houses could not be demolished since in previous year( 1969) the Commissioner of Land had granted the estate a 99 years lease, with specifications that the estate should not be subdivided,the land is meant for residential purposes only.

Its noteworthy that in 2006 under President Kibaki part (19Acre )of the estate was demolished to pave way for the existing detachable Muthurwa market at a cost of 800 Million,the then Asst.Minister Local government Hon Maina Kamanda, Minister Musikali Kombo,in line with a docket known as Nairobi Metropolitan Services heeded by Robinson Githae and then Minister for Finance. Hon.Amos Kimunya spearhead the demolition and construction of the market,the project innitially was a five stoley building which was estimated to host over 8000 traders to-date the market holds less than 1500 traders,the construction company Nyoro Construction indicated that the construction was temporarily since they were planning to construct a permanent market.

If you take note the market was never officially opened,this is partly due to double funding of 800 million from treasury at the same time another 500Million from local government used, thus it emerged that this scandal irritated the President and he refused to officially open the market only sending the then Deputy Prime Minister- Minister of Local Government Hon.Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta,today the President of our Republic.

During the proposed launch of the market Hon.Uhuru visited the area, after the Ministry of Transport gazetted 23 Eastlands routes plying vehicles to terminate their route inside Muthurwa market terminus, he issued a directive inside Muthurwa social hall,meanwhile as he was leaving I approached him before embarking on his (Volkswagen Passat) vehicle and informed him of Muthurwa residents plight and directive from President to reclaim the Muthurwa social hall

He did refer me to someone he called Mr.Nduati in presence of Mr.Njee Muturi to-date the facility has been denied to President Uhuru and Major Badi have a special place with Muthurwa given that during their Secondary School outing days used to be spent mostly at Muthurwa estate.

It’s important for Kenyans to know how Muthurwa estate illegally was allocated from Kenya Railways Cooperation to a 8567 members of Kenya Railway Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme (Pension Scheme) in essence trying to sort out the mess created by World Bank Structural program which was meant to force Mzee Moi to open the country to democratic process and infrastructure development.

KRC which had collapsed with a workforce of 22,000 members, a bigger group of sued the state through the late Mirugi Kariuki whom perished in a plane crash (Marsabit)

The details emerging of 2006 how part of Muthurwa estate was hived off to construct a market,the ministry of local government then claimed that the KRC owes a 13Million water dept,thus they were confiscating the 15 Acre to compensate on the same,given that President Kibaki had ordered the Muthurwa Dallas Social Hall from demolishions,the surveyor extended the market to an extra 4 Acres,making it 19 Acre out of the entire 72 Acre.

The area also hosts 3 Stoley flats building some located next to CountryBus station and several others located next to Juakali sheds & Market,this flats houses Police Officers rent being paid to individuals cartels.

The 1.1 km road connecting Muthurwa Terminus and Jogoo road recently repaired and constructed at Ksh 107,550,500.00 by Resjos Company with taxpayers funds from KURA .

The project has emerged to be a scam given the standards of the final road,the residents sued the company,KURA, and AG the matter is pending before Nairobi High Court petition No.228 /2016 Justice Onguto.

Thus the said road annexed several acreage thus the remaining 56 Acres.

In the year 2010 before the anticipated referendum a cartel involved in selling by undervaluing Kenya Railway land and assets embarked on demolishing the estate,over 365 residents on behalf of others sued the government through the Attorney General,the KRC,The KRSRBS- Pension Scheme in court case number 365 of 2010,then after plumugation of the 2010 Constitution Prof.Yash Pal Ghai,Katiba Institute, and Kituo Cha Sheria (KCS)which later the residents terminated the KCS services instituted petition No.65 of 2010.

Part 2 Continues shortly.