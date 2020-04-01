SAD: Police have killed 4 people, Coronavirus killed 1, more deadly than the virus

Its the Police 4, Coronavirus 1 and its just a week, we are not yet in the apex, our very own human beings are killing us more than than the virus. Who will help flatten the curve on police killings? We need action from the Police Oversight Authority.

Read this opinion piece by Jerome Ogola:

YASIN MOYO a 13 year old KCPE candidate, was allegedly shot dead by police on Monday as they enforced curfew in Nairobi

Khamisi Juma bega, a bodaboda operator, was beaten to death by police, on Friday the very first day of the curfew

According to the family, 49-year-old Khamisi was beaten by police officers who were enforcing the nationwide curfew

In Kosele trading centre, Rachuonyo South Sub-county, another boda boda rider was assaulted by police officers at about 8pm on Friday

He died yesterday at Rachuonyo Sub County Hospital in Oyugis town

The curfew is meant to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, which in Kenya, has killed one person, so far, while the cops have killed three people

At the end of the day, more Kenyans will be killed by police that those killed by coronavirus

Is our problem coronavirus or the police? Who is the enemy between the police and COVID-19? The Police are so far more deadly than Coronavirus.

You hear some idiot say the police are right, simply because it isn’t their husband/son who is dead!

In other news, a section of Kenyans are blaming researchers and medics for doing nothing in search of solutions from the coronavirus epidemic

If you pay your politicians two million shillings a month in salary, that’s the same direction you should look for solutions to your problems and not the poorly remunerated medics/researchers

Ask Sudi and company for solutions to your problems. Isn’t that where you have invested?

Great evening my fellow hoof eaters!!