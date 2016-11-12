Rwanda Troops REPLACE KDF in South Sudan, kumbe UN hawapendangi Ujinga?

The ease with which the United Nations has replaced Kenyan troops from South Sudan by those from Rwanda tells you the era of a tantrum-throwing incompetent is over.
President Uhuru is playing to a local ethnic gallery which still thinks their man is a major player in the grander scheme of things.
Let the exit of the Kenyan soldiers and their quick replacement be a lesson to him and his handlers that Kenya is a tiny outpost whose mentions will go down with the defeat of the Podesta PR project in Washington DC.
Geopolitics has changed. The world has changed. So must we.
Mbele pamoja says
Jubilee imekufa bado tu kuzikwa. More still Asembly of State Parties is yet to give its verdict on ICC. Wachunge.
ukweli usemwe. says
on international matters president must be told to act with respect.un are the ones who funds miltary all over the world.better our president return our miltary from somali where we are told that they are doing makaa and sukari bussines.hasira hasara.
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Ngombe za jubilee will still blame it on cord.
Anonymous says
Withdrawing troops is non consiquential it only amounts to add salt to injury coz UN can as well fix them back to ICC.
Anonymous says
Kenians says
Ban ki Moon heads the worlds biggest intergovernmental organization. you cant fight them
UN is NOT CORD. or RAILA.
RK says
Matters of security require quick and decisive ressponses. Kikuyu sic. Kimani was found wanting. Ki Ban Moon had to take quick response and send Kikuyu packing. Uhuru took quick indecisive retaliatory action by withdrawing Kenyan forces because a kikuyu had been rendered jobless. Ki Ban Moon again took a quick response to replace the Kenyans with the Ruandese. This has earned the Butcher of Naivasha the humiliation he deserves
raphael says
Without forgetting, now the Chinese command er.
Outlaw says
let ICC recall these immature boys 2 court once more.
Anonymous says
ahono_kevin says
Once again he has shown his arrogance in an International affair. Uhuru has made kenyan’s look like fools, bt that should be a lesson to him that making such decisions without consulting wise old men like RAILA, has consequences
Anonymous says
System ya majambazi.. says
Useless uhuruto and kdf sojas! What they know best is stealing water at westgate and looting. We need to reduce their big numbers and cutdown cost. Useless n cowards is what they are.
innocent soul says
Wee ni nguruwe binadamu kabisa,u even don’t deserve to tek a breathe of oxygen…u r sleeping in ur hom bed having peaceful nights wt ur dem nappy headed hos at d sem tym we gat our sons in the war front,taking a bullet for wat u enjoying now,talk sense not trash better than the feases u excrete can attract a fly!!!!
mundia says
A president ought not to make decisions out of personal emotions.
mundia says
luxkenya.com says
that was a good move
Simba says
Solders are back in time to beat up citizens who protest against establishment
Jacob says
Whether u make shit comments Uhuru remains the commander in chief, what he did by withdrawing Kenyans soldier frm S.Sudan was perfect. U kp complaining bt the fact is our soldiers were more happy by the decision made.
tababa says
baba yao says
As the presidend amemake avery bad decision let her regrt kwa yale aliyosema
ngunjiri sam says
its better they are back,coz they will deal with cord suppoters proper.
taxpayers money will also be wasted to maintain them.
those in somali are doing good ‘job’
Simo says
very interesting…UNMISS now struggling, the UN now implementing the kenyan commander’s recommendation of a regional force after the chinese, indian and ethiopian commanders refused his orders to react. Unlickily enough, they knwe that kenyan commanders always aim to end hostilities and effectively shut down an active theatre, hence the disobedience to gen.ondieki’s orders. watu waumie mndio kenya heshimike