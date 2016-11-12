Rwanda Troops REPLACE KDF in South Sudan, kumbe UN hawapendangi Ujinga?



The ease with which the United Nations has replaced Kenyan troops from South Sudan by those from Rwanda tells you the era of a tantrum-throwing incompetent is over.

President Uhuru is playing to a local ethnic gallery which still thinks their man is a major player in the grander scheme of things.

Let the exit of the Kenyan soldiers and their quick replacement be a lesson to him and his handlers that Kenya is a tiny outpost whose mentions will go down with the defeat of the Podesta PR project in Washington DC.

Geopolitics has changed. The world has changed. So must we.

