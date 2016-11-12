Kenya Today

Rwanda Troops REPLACE KDF in South Sudan, kumbe UN hawapendangi Ujinga?

The ease with which the United Nations has replaced Kenyan troops from South Sudan by those from Rwanda tells you the era of a tantrum-throwing incompetent is over.

President Uhuru is playing to a local ethnic gallery which still thinks their man is a major player in the grander scheme of things.

Let the exit of the Kenyan soldiers and their quick replacement be a lesson to him and his handlers that Kenya is a tiny outpost whose mentions will go down with the defeat of the Podesta PR project in Washington DC.

Geopolitics has changed. The world has changed. So must we.
Comments

  2. on international matters president must be told to act with respect.un are the ones who funds miltary all over the world.better our president return our miltary from somali where we are told that they are doing makaa and sukari bussines.hasira hasara.

  7. Matters of security require quick and decisive ressponses. Kikuyu sic. Kimani was found wanting. Ki Ban Moon had to take quick response and send Kikuyu packing. Uhuru took quick indecisive retaliatory action by withdrawing Kenyan forces because a kikuyu had been rendered jobless. Ki Ban Moon again took a quick response to replace the Kenyans with the Ruandese. This has earned the Butcher of Naivasha the humiliation he deserves

  10. Once again he has shown his arrogance in an International affair. Uhuru has made kenyan’s look like fools, bt that should be a lesson to him that making such decisions without consulting wise old men like RAILA, has consequences

  12. Useless uhuruto and kdf sojas! What they know best is stealing water at westgate and looting. We need to reduce their big numbers and cutdown cost. Useless n cowards is what they are.

    • Wee ni nguruwe binadamu kabisa,u even don’t deserve to tek a breathe of oxygen…u r sleeping in ur hom bed having peaceful nights wt ur dem nappy headed hos at d sem tym we gat our sons in the war front,taking a bullet for wat u enjoying now,talk sense not trash better than the feases u excrete can attract a fly!!!!

  17. Whether u make shit comments Uhuru remains the commander in chief, what he did by withdrawing Kenyans soldier frm S.Sudan was perfect. U kp complaining bt the fact is our soldiers were more happy by the decision made.

  20. its better they are back,coz they will deal with cord suppoters proper.
    taxpayers money will also be wasted to maintain them.
    those in somali are doing good ‘job’

  21. very interesting…UNMISS now struggling, the UN now implementing the kenyan commander’s recommendation of a regional force after the chinese, indian and ethiopian commanders refused his orders to react. Unlickily enough, they knwe that kenyan commanders always aim to end hostilities and effectively shut down an active theatre, hence the disobedience to gen.ondieki’s orders. watu waumie mndio kenya heshimike

