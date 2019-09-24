Ruto won’t be president through volcanic hatred towards PM Raila

By Onyango ochieng jnr

Dennis Itumbi pass my regards to one William Ruto. Kindly tell him:

Whereas am NOT happy with volcanic hatred he habitually pours through derogatory comments on the person of Raila(directly and through his many lumpens) , I am very very very happy that self-same Ruto is enjoying rights Raila personally fought for and bequeathed this great nation. What a mannerless ingrate!

I dont know much about Ruto, but I know in early 90s, he ganged up with political criminals and economic gangsters in the old KANU hellhole to break people’s bones and steal our common patrimony as a nation. This nation is yet to heal from several wounds inflicted by Ruto and his associates from hell. In fact, it will take Kenya 30 years to recover from Ruto’s ungodly activities.

Had this country been built in Ruto’s then dream; today, Kenya would be open air prison like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan. Where gangsterism, sadism and impunity long replaced the rights of man.

As a Christian, I ask myself: What would happen if Jesus walked into a church and accidentally bumps into Ruto on the pulpits spewing gratuitous ridicule and incendiary mockery from his long tongue? Do you think Jesus would congratulate him or he would simply remove his whip and flog the cold-blooded warmonger of Sugoi senselessly for desecrating God’s temple?