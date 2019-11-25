Ruto must support BBI, he has no option, will swallow the bitter pill

By Hon Kangira Joseph via fb

And you will be forced to escort him to the 2022 political slaughter house. He has no otherwise. You have no otherwise.You will find yourselves supporting the BBI penda msipende!

As we head to Bomas of Kenya for the BBI talks to be hosted by Uhuru & Raila this Wednesday , I submit the following for the consumption of Tangatanga;

*1.* RUTO has been in Government for a long time and knows that the deep state will always have its way.

*2.* RUTO will support BBI because he does not have the financial muscle to sustain a nationwide NO campaign without using Government resources.

*3.* RUTO will support the BBI for him to remain relevant in 2022 because apart from Kuria, Nyoro, nyakanga wa “Raikipia” & Co. Very few elected leaders will dare cross Muthamaki’s red line.

*4.* RUTO will never let you know that he is comfortable with the idea of being leader of the opposition in 2022 because he is cornered and has no other option left.

*5.* RUTO will support BBI AND his sycophants will be left with no other option but to beat a Uturn and support BBI.

*6.* RUTO has never gathered courage to tell his boss that he does not support handshake or BBI but Instead goes around insulting Raila instead of Uhuru the brains behind the handshake. The cornered DP cannot dare challenge MUTHAMAKI and his attacks on Raila are viewed as indirect jabs targeted at Muthamaki , he will be forced by circumstances to support the BBI.

*7.* RUTO knows very well that Kenyans don’t support documents, they support individuals. And knows that the BBI will pass even if the entire Riftvalley oppose it alongside say 80% of Mt Kenya because Raila/Mudavadi/Kalonzo who have a headstart vote of 8.+ votes just need 10% top up from the former Uhuruto block. Uhuru will not lack 20% from Mt Kenya only . The rest from the minority who stand to benefit from inclusivity will be surplus.

*8.* RUTO will support BBI out of the fear of getting into bad books with Muthamaki because he needs Government protection more than Waititu.

*9.* RUTO knows very well that the Any Government In Power (AGIP) communities will desert him if his no camp is defeated and would rather avoid such a scenario buy rallying behind the BBI.

*10.* RUTO’S political strength is arguably premised on the Kikuyu post election violence phobia. This is bult on quick sand because the Kikuyu and Kenyans in general will prefer a system of government that will ensure inclusivity and help eradicate after five year ethnic violence and/or fear related to presidential elections.

*RUTO SURRENDER STRATEGY.*

*1.* The deputy President will pledge his loyalty to the president as he agrees to support the BBI BUT will cleverly And directly or through allies suggest that;

*1.* Any refferendum shall reduce the burden of representation and the burden of big government and shall not be a political tool for 2022 to extend term limits through the front or the back door or create conditions to emerging leaders from pursuing their legitimate political ambitions.

*2.* Any referendum be held alongside the General Elections and before that any changes are made by parliament.

*BUT*

*Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga will KILL all these with one stone by elaborating that;*

*1.* The expansion of executive to create the position of premier and two deputies would not only help solve the issue of inclusivity but tackle the issue of winner takes it all. AND a referendum MUST happen before 2022 based on the ‘Handshake’- that is the element of inclusivity, and reduction of divisive politics that take us to post-election violence after every 5 years .

*YOU ARE OFFICIALLY POLICALLY FUCKED UP. NO WAY OUT.*

Stop swearing that you will oppose the BBI because the about turn on Punguza mizigo and Huduma revealed that you have no brains of your own. You will , I repeat you will support the BBI because RUTO is cornered and is left with no other option other than support the BBI as he prepares to keep you together under the political message “RUTO FOR PM 2022” despite the fact that he knows clearly that he is politically fucked up and destined to the opposition.

*THE BBI WILL USHER IN THE REFERENDUM.*

*THE REFERENDUM WILL USHER IN NEW 2022 COALITION*

*IN SUM, RUTO’S JOURNEY TO THE LEADER OF OPPOSITION 2022 POSITION STARTS OFFICIALLY ON TUESDAY!*

*NO MORE UHURU/RUTO collabo*

Jubilee has messed up this county. The duo have proved that they are not compatible. We will try Raila presidency where Uhuru will serve as prime minister due to public demand! We need more tribes at the high table. Kenya does not belong to the Kikuyu and Kalenjin alone. Kalenjin, give us Ruto’s replacement because we cannot afford to replace Luo Nyanza in the opposition. MER!