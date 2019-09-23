DP Ruto 2022 ambition is dead, reduced to a hate monger

By Kiberenge Junior via fb

For the last two years, I have repeatedly said that William Ruto is no where in the equation of becoming President in Kenya. Not in 2022, nor 2027 nor 2032 or anywhere in future.

He irredeemably lost favor with state power actors and state machinery. He has no people in the government policy framework after all his proxies were hauled into courts on corruption charges. The people in charge of key sectors are his enemies. PS Karanja Kibicho heads the cabinet technical committee and Dr Fred Matiangi heads the powerful development and communication subcommittee.

Speaking as a Mt. Kenya insider not as a media man take it or leave it, DP William Ruto and Uhuru have fallen out irredeemably! I have spoken with the President about this and on the future of Kenya as he retires. TG speaks as it is; now haters can tweet. #RutoSnubsMurkomen pic.twitter.com/oS5c0WUuRV — Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) September 22, 2019



He doesn’t have a Charles Njonjo within the system to propel him to the Presidency. He has no clout within the diplomatic circles.The furthest Uhuru allowed him to go in creating an international network was Museveni of Uganda, which Uhuru dismantled as soon as it was established. He has no war chest to compete against the oligarchs combined. He is left to walk the Raila route – realpolitik- which he has perfected by coining it as tangatanga. What combination of entities and institutions does he have to dislodge the centre? What does he have to take on the combination of Raila who controls a ruthless-combative- suicidal mass following and Uhuru who controls the hawk eyed brutal bloody state machinery? Some of his ignorant supporters have suggested that the Ruto of today is a version of Moi in 1978. Very false. It took Moi supreme patience and idiosm to succeed Mzee Jomo. His lack of ambition was the main qualification. Contrary, Ruto is rebellious , defiant, aggressive, destructive , greedy and over ambitious.

He must thank God they allowed him to be a DP.