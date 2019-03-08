Ruto is the real ugly dry skin face of impunity, losing weight, voice daily

By George Kajwang

THE BEAST THAT PERFECTLY DESCRIBES THE MEANING OF IMPUNITY.

Just to refresh William’s mind on why he qualifies to be the Ugly face of impunity.The Chief priest of scandals.And if these are mere allegations,let him challenge this article otherwise.

Ruto is the man who’s second home is in the courts.

He was charged by an international court (ICC) for serious criminal charges.His case collapsed not because he is innocent,but because key witnesses were compromised and recanted their evidence.Some were exiled and others murdered just to stop them from testifying in court.So to the world,he is not innocent.

In 2013,Ruto was ordered to pay Ardrian Muteshi Kshs 5M and return the land he illegally acquired!!Underline “Illegally acquired”.In other words,it was grabbed!!!

And last but not least,just last month.NLC in it’s report,recommended that Ruto pays the government an amount not less than Kshs300M because WESTON HOTEL is standing on a public land.Ruto reacted by saying he bought the land from someone,meaning he did not acquire the land illegally as alleged by NLC.We know grabbers never accept who they are,right???I remember he even denied being the owner of Weston Hotel only to accept after being cornered by Hussein Mohammed of Citizen TV.That is a story for another day.

The last time I checked,Raila whom Ruto shamelessly claims is the ugly face of impunity,was unlawfully detained for fighting for multi-partism,a Democratic space he enjoys now.Raila has never been mentioned in any scandal as humiliating as Land grabbing.He has never stepped into ICC for serious criminal charges.

Ruto’s big mistake is not the fact that he is corrupt. Ruto indeed is corrupt. He is as corrupt as anyone else in government. Ruto’s mistake is that he eats alone, and that he’s filled Harambee House Annex with Kalenjins only.“- Innocent Ngare

Only a shameless hypocritical Lunatic would look at Raila in the face and call him an ugly face of impunity.