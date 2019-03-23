Ruto is a fat political pig that can’t help Uhuru build a legacy, should be jailed

By Sospeter O

Of what use is a “fat political pig” that looks so big but can’t help u win an election that should have been a slam dunk? Uhuru has no time for busy bodies who made him fight so hard for a second term, after one of his closest allies had annoyed Kenyans so much that a large swathe of the nation was against his government.

You see this “fattened political pig” is so selfish, driven by emotions rather than rational thought and that all he thinks is about himself and his 2022 raw ambitions. He is panicked, restless, scared of 2022 & doesn’t care about what his other political partner feels, and if someone doesn’t care about what u feel, and is only focused on using you as a bridge to their own destiny, then they are your enemy.

And I get it when H. E. has made up his mind to fight all the corrupt elements in his government regardless of rank. The gloves are off. Let’s see what the poisoned arrow warlords will order their troops to do in this catch 22 situation.

Dear Global citizens, this is a compilation of scandals that have hit a regime whose President had promised action day in day out. Practically EVERY Minister IN his cabinet is a walking scandal or incompetence. Why should such a cabinet exist? It is time to #DissolveTheGovernment pic.twitter.com/mEyNMH5tx0 — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 23, 2019

CS Mucheru who claims to be an ICT expert has done nothing of note in that ministry. His Rwandese counterpart has sent something to the moon and in Rwanda you can see the tangible results. What has mucheru done? #DissolveTheGovernment — JOHNNY (@Ibrahimjohnny) March 23, 2019