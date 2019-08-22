Ruto gifts Senator with a wife to regret, even the rich cry!

By Generali Osumo

SO MONEY IS NOT EVERYTHING!

…..i thought the opposite is true until yesterday when I watched in disbelief and dismay as Former Chief of Staff at the Deputy President’s office MaryAnne Keitany mercilessly deconstructed her short-lived ex-lover Meru senator Mithika Linturi as she testified in court over their divorce duel.

Keitany hints that their love started when the Deputy President sent her to seduce Linturi in an effort to save Anne Waiguru during the 1st NYS scandal. She lured him to Naivasha to persuade him stop his efforts of impeaching the former devolution CS only to end up being a romance date.

Fast forward………….

…Ms Keitany seems to have truly glued by love in her marriage with the vocal politician. If its wealth they had both gathered a fare share of it. They were both divorcees from past marriages with grown up children. Within 3yrs they had done all marital processes, got married formally, bought land in Runda, built a palatial home and moved in with their children.

Maryanne claims that things started sour by Linturi’s inability to rise to the occasion in the bedroom on several occasions, claiming exhaustion, sickness and fatigue. She narrates that Linturi used to leave her suffering in the middle of cloud 9 and never allowed her to arrive in the skies not even once. She weeps out a tear in the middle of the narration, so painful indeed!

Drama continues. She blames it too much chewing of miraa by senator and ignoring the bed magic mursik she wanted him to drink. This pissed her off. She started suspecting her newly found love of being adulterous. Then things went south, she wanted a divorce.

Now they in the middle of an embarrassing but entertaining divorce drama which has caught an international eye. Its a newly launched soup opera. I follow every bit of it more especially because I admire the brilliant mind in that super pretty woman from the lips of Nandi highlands.I pity Linturi. This might be the last episode of his well decorated life story.

Even the rich cry………….