Ruto did not kill in 2008, we know who paid Mungiki to retaliate in Naivasha, Nakuru, Nairobi, Kiambu

By Kip Agui

By reviving the 2007/08 post election violence stories, the likes of Wahome Thuku and other hardliners believe this is the best way to stop DP William Ruto from ascending to power.

But violence and retaliatory attacks happened in almost all major towns in the Rift Valley not necessarily inhabited by the Kalenjin.

Nobody remembers the man from Baringo who was slashed to pieces while visiting his daughter at Mary Mount, Molo.

Or the many Luo men who were circumcised using broken bottles before being slaughtered by blood thirsty Kikuyu men in Nakuru and Naivasha.

Who paid Mungiki to unleash terror on innocent non-Kikuyus in Nakuru and Naivasha?

Kikuyus succeeded in branding themselves victims and as a result took home millions of shillings in resettlement claims as other communities watched in awe.

Ruto never killed. Those who sat, fundraised to buy guns and organize retaliatory attacks are well known.

