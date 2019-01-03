Ruto did not kill in 2008, we know who paid Mungiki to retaliate in Naivasha, Nakuru, Nairobi, Kiambu

By Kip Agui
By reviving the 2007/08 post election violence stories, the likes of Wahome Thuku and other hardliners believe this is the best way to stop DP William Ruto from ascending to power.
But violence and retaliatory attacks happened in almost all major towns in the Rift Valley not necessarily inhabited by the Kalenjin.
Nobody remembers the man from Baringo who was slashed to pieces while visiting his daughter at Mary Mount, Molo.
Or the many Luo men who were circumcised using broken bottles before being slaughtered by blood thirsty Kikuyu men in Nakuru and Naivasha.
Who paid Mungiki to unleash terror on innocent non-Kikuyus in Nakuru and Naivasha?
Kikuyus succeeded in branding themselves victims and as a result took home millions of shillings in resettlement claims as other communities watched in awe.
Ruto never killed. Those who sat, fundraised to buy guns and organize retaliatory attacks are well known.
STOP TALKING LIKE THAT TO WHAT YOU KNOW YOU DID THAT BLOOD IS STILL ON YOUR HEADS
All they do is stage killings of their own tribes and other tribes then blame it on others to hsve power or stay in power.
And the whire shit hole by their schemes internationally.
But the good news is that GOD who knows the truth has stroked them down one by one and their regime has never made any progress ever since but is full of thieving around with zombies knowholes on nothing to say the truth.
If these wicked tribe with satanic attributes have the balls, they should admit they killed their own and other tribes in their scheme of asking the devik to keep the in power the illuminati assistance they ask for.
Divorce will be messy and ………
The ghosts of 2007/8 have re-visited the unholy grounds demanding justice .blood for blood
But who really cares .nobody gives maybe just the close family members .for the country is run by organized crimes cartels…who drink blood for fun Justice is a must carry your own crosses bwana tp.