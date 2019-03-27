Ruto begged Uhuru to go to his office for a photo opportunity, war on corruption to continue next week

It was a sweet thing for the President to honor the request of his deputy to visit his office for a photo opportunity. It shows that the fight against corruption is not personal.

Also the president would never eat food made by Ruto, or even me. All the president’s lunch comes with his security detail, and its global presidential standard & protocol, to not trust food from other sources.

When a president visits your office or house, his detail wants to know the menu, then makes the exact meal which the president eats “pretending to eat your food”. All for security reasons. At least not when a power hungry host stand the most to benefit from a “a meal gone bad”.

It was nice of him to console someone who, faced with diminishing political fortunes, including throwing tantrums over an Uhuru tweet and warning over corruption allegations, wanted to be seen with the president so bad., to reassure his dejected supporters, who are dying of hunger & thirst after Dam projects money was eaten. Uhuru is a Machiavellian par excellence. He gives Ruto a rough time then meets him to listen to his deputy recite his pledge of allegiance and promising to quit all bullshit forthwith, coz as u know we all freak DCI & DPP prosecutorial onslaught

Uhuru threw him a lifeline, it’s been a loooooong day for Ruto in the last 2 months, guys are shocked why the president did this

President Uhuru visits DP Ruto: “President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, today shared a working lunch at the DP’s Harambee Annex office during which the two leaders discussed matters related to the Government‘s development agenda” – State House. pic.twitter.com/5hmNCxgTUW — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 26, 2019