RUMOURS: Uhuru Withdraw Of NTSA from Highways KILLING Ruto’s Business

UHURU PUNCTURED RUTO BIZ .

By Bettern Chero‎

Ruto’s proxy was been running NTSA operations by leasing out cars at super rates, sample this , he bought 315 Peugeot cars and Toyota pickups leased them to NTSA where each car fetched 8000 daily despite NTSA fueling and maintaining them , Toyota pickup each fetching 15000.

Ruto’s proxy was making a cool 8,000,000 million monthly net profit with no costs workforce or any other expenditure. Now, the president on Tuesday destroyed the business, this came as a surprise to Ruto. Remember how president moi destroyed castle brewery of Hon Njenga Karume who was then bankrolling Mwai Kibaki’s DP at a time when Mt Kenya mafia was a headache to Mzee Moi? yes, exact medicine is what they have prescribed on Ruto.

What is next ? May be the 68billion tender of Kenya Power of supplying cement/concrete poles? remember the cement companies were the lowest bidders but Ruto who is said to have been the highest bidder won the multi billion tender.

The rumour is that Mt Kenya mafia is keen on cutting Ruto to size and stagnate his wealth accumulation/2022 war chest by cutting out all business deals in government linked to his companies and proxies. It is said that is why Uhuru appointed a new DCI boss and also a new DPP to expedite any criminal cases that may be committed by Ruto.

As Jakoyo Midiwo noted on NTV’s AMLive, we have interesting times ahead of us.

Comments

  1. Na bado mtaongea. but fact jubilee will remains intact till next election . with all our support behind ruto .OJINGA and his fellows idiots will never rule this country without authority from my Kenya

  2. They hav started their game too early, why don’t they wait for him (Ruto) to swallow what they hav already thrust into his throat. Uthamaki ni Uthamaki. More Wil be unfolding in coming days. Wasicheze na Husler, this man is deadly like cobra. Ile siku atasema kila mtu akaye kwao ndo jamii mmoja iliyotapakaa kila sehemu ya nchi itajua haijui. Have ever asked yourself mbona Hakuna mtu wa nyanza, pwani au bonde la Ufa anakaa na kumiliki ardhi central. My advice, let this Uthamaki chauvinists learn to respect and work with other communities and be treated equally.

