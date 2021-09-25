RUMOURS: Governor Mutua fired PRANKS for 7 years, EX WIFE Lilian is PREGNANT 2 months after Juliani DID IT!

Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex wife wife now says she is already pregnant.

Lilian Ng’ang’a revealed she is pregnant for musician Juliani during a live appearance on Instagram. The controversial Lilian shared a picture of herself with her pregnant belly on show on social media, alongside the caption “I can feel kicks in my womb already! Thank you baby Juliani for giving me what I have been craving for.You have made me a woman again”

The revelation has ignited a debate amongst social media users who are now questioning the fertility status of Governor Alfred Mutua.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lilian Ng’ang’a stayed together for over 7 years.