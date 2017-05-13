REVELATIONS: The Yellow Maize That DOCKED at Mombasa Port is FOOD DONATION from Chinese Government

By Anwar Sadat

Finally:

To Jubilee, FYI. We know that on 4/7/2017 (April, 7th 2017) the Chinese government gave a food donation to kenya.

Their donations included 21,000 metric tons of Rice and 40,000 metric tons of yellow maize, valued at Kshs 2.25 billions.The shipment was to arrive in kenya, one month from the above date.

It was a big political mistake to mislead Kenyans about the ship and the maize in Mombasa. We expect Jubilee to clear the air about the maize issue or we will continue to tell them the truth.

It’s only in kenya where the government supply its farmers with fake fertilizers during planting season, does not buy their produce at harvesting because the DP says NCPB is full, invest billions of shillings in Galana irrigation project to produce yellow maize in Mexico, which the Mexican government deny any knowledge of its purchase, yet the maize miraculously appear at the port a day after the law to import duty free maize is passed, only for the maize to be proven is part of foreign aid from the Chinese to the Kenyan people, that the Kenyan government intends to sell to its Citizens.

The lightening that will strike Jubilee on 8/8/17 is still doing push-ups, lifting weights, and Jogging in the sky.