Revealed: WHY STATEHOUSE Ordered Nation Media to Publish Propaganda AGAINST Jimmy Wanjigi

The Daily Nation has published an article purporting to “expose” Jimmi Wanjigi but it is propaganda disguised as analysis.

Jimmi Wanjigi was the financier and campaigner for Uhuru and Ruto in 2013. Despite his closeness and friendship to Raila Odinga,he decided to campaign for Uhuru,his classmate at St. Mary’s,in a bid to save him from incarceration at ICC.

When Jubilee won the election and went on a looting spree of the country’s resources,Jimmi Wanjigi decamped to Raila whose values and vision for this country he shares.They have now resorted to writing propaganda pieces in State House and giving it to media houses to publish.

Jimmi Wanjigi has never lost an election. The team he supported has always won. He is now supporting Raila and they know Raila is winning.They are now panicking.