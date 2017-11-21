Revealed: What Raila NASA Will Be Doing On 28th November Thr Day Uhuru Will Be Sworn Into Office

By Anwar Sadat
The movement will be holding a memorial service and public prayers on 28/11/2017 at Uhuru Park for its members that killed over the last few days.
Public transportation to Uhuru Park from across the entire country shall be provided. To honor the sacrifices made by these fine members of the movement, who did not love their lives unto death, millions of the movement supporters are asked to carry white candles to the public memorial.
The entire religious, political, business, scholars, and youth leaders of the movement from the entire nation shall attend.
Mark the date: 28/11/2017 – National Memorial Day.
Detailed information will follow.
Comments
Business mogul says
Members of the uniform forces are welcome only if they are in civilian clothes and accompanied by their spouses and children.
Anonymous says
Members of NASA may not attend Jubilee’s Uhuruto inauguration because either way, after the inauguration Mungiki will be unleaded to butcher them. This will be a great chance for Mungiki to get them in groups easily. Given the fact that the government did not denounce this outlawed sect during their killing day in day out in Eastlands and Kibra areas! If NASA supporters chose to go, be vigilant of your sarroungings because Mungikis are in civilian clothes as anybody else. Free transportation by the government without protection of your life does not help you. Already they know it will be a repeat of Election Day where people refused to go to polling stations to elect them, that is why they are luring you with free transportation. Caveat emptor!