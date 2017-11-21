Revealed: What Raila NASA Will Be Doing On 28th November Thr Day Uhuru Will Be Sworn Into Office

By Anwar Sadat

The movement will be holding a memorial service and public prayers on 28/11/2017 at Uhuru Park for its members that killed over the last few days.

Public transportation to Uhuru Park from across the entire country shall be provided. To honor the sacrifices made by these fine members of the movement, who did not love their lives unto death, millions of the movement supporters are asked to carry white candles to the public memorial.

The entire religious, political, business, scholars, and youth leaders of the movement from the entire nation shall attend.

Mark the date: 28/11/2017 – National Memorial Day.

Detailed information will follow.