REVEALED: Inside the BBI report to launched by Uhuru; President can sack DP and PM anytime, more MPs etc

By Dennis Itumbi
PREDICTED BBI HIGHLIGHTS
A #SystemYaFacts random imaginative sneak peak
EXECUTIVE:
* A President directly elected by the people, No running mate.
* He/she then appoints a Vice President who is the principal assistant to the President and will also hold a ministerial position. The Vice President can be relieved of their duties at any time.
* A President, after winning appoints a Prime Minister who will be from any member of the majority party or a coalition of the majority.
* The Prime Minister must have approval from more than fifty percent of parliament before he takes office.
* The Prime Minister is the supervisor and coordinator of all ministries. The Prime Minister is senior to Vice President.
* The Prime Minister has two deputies all appointed by the President from the majority party or coalition of the majority.
* The Prime Minister and his deputies can be relieved of their positions by the President without approval of parliament.
* Ministers can be appointed from parliament and those who are appointed from outside parliament become ex-officio members of parliament.
*PARLIAMENT:*
* All the current 290 constituencies to be retained in the National Assembly.
* The National Assembly will have 360 members based on proportional representation of votes attained at each county level.
* Members representing the individual constituencies in the National Assembly will be based on a county party list presented to the election body prior to the election date.
* The county party list must follow the zebra model of opposite gender in order to achieve gender parity.
* All the current 47 counties will be retained in the Senate.
* The Senate will have 94 members.
* Each county will be represented by two elected representatives of separate gender.
* Both Houses of Parliament will not have additional special interest nominated seats.
*COUNTY GOVERNMENTS:*
* All 47 county governments will be retained.
* Nairobi will have a special status with some of the critical functions being managed by the National Government.
* The Governor will run on a sole ticket without a running mate and will appoint a deputy on election from the opposite gender.
* The counties will be allocated a minimum of 35 percent of the National Revenue.
* There will be a ward development fund.
NB: I may be wrong..
This is merely my imagination and prediction.
