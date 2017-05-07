REVEALED: WHY The ECONOMY is Almost COLLAPSING Under Uhuru Jubilee Regime, Government Body Kenya Bureau of STATISTICS Exposes Shocking Numbers

By Anwar Sadat

Ladies and gentlemen, as you all know, Kenyans will have the opportunity to decide the direction of our nation for ages to come. In the history of our nation, this is probably one of the most critical elections that any one of us will participate in during our lifetime.

Now that political parties have nominated their candidates, we are presented with two candidates with very clear different approaches to solving the problems that face Kenyans.

As you ponder on the future of our nation, comrades, allow me to present to you why I implore you to vote change and secure the future of our nation.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, a government (Jubilee) body, reports that 2.2 million Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have closed shop in kenya over the last five years.

These are some of the reasons that inform our opposition to Jubilee. Personally, I think Uhuru and Ruto are fine Kenyans; wonderful husband to their spouses; incredible fathers to their children; and great benefactors to their elite friends, but have terribly failed in the duties of the office of the presidency.



Over the last five years, the Jubilee administration have aggressively pursued the policy of “DE-industrialization ” of kenya. In the words of former Chief Justice, Willy Mutunga, “Under the Jubilee administration, Kenya has become a Mafia state controlled by mob bosses.”

For the last five years, the price of crude oil has been below $50 a barrel, yet Kenyans are still charged the same prices they were paying eight years ago when oil was $102 a barrel.

All sectors of Kenyan economy has been negatively affected by the floods of cheap imports, brought into kenya by unscrupulous businessmen connected to those in power, having unbridled freedom to import anything of their choice without paying taxes: From sugar industry; to textile; to agriculture, denying kenya the much needed revenue for development. Over the weekends, the leaders behave like Frank Lucas, donating part of the proceeds from these imports to the same societies they are killing by giving out these import certificates.

Chocked by the influx of cheap imports and higher costs of energy, the manufacturing industry in kenya is slowly dying. Driving in Industrial area, it is difficult to imagine that government collects 50% of it’s revenue from there: the roads are terrible. Companies such as Sameer Africa, Eveready East Africa, Cadbury, Procter and Gamble, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Chemicals Magadi, have been forced to either relocate their manufacturing operations outside kenya or scale down their operations, leading to massive job losses.

Across the country, people are hurting: families are struggling to make ends meet; consumer confidence is low caused by shrinking incomes and wages; hundreds of thousands of young Kenyans, graduating from colleges are facing uncertain times as the job market continue to shrink; the healthcare is in turmoil; prices of commodities continue to rise; inflation is high. It has become a common occurrence to see highly learned Kenyans holding placards looking for jobs.

As an administration, Jubilee has refused to address these pressing issues. Rather, they have chosen to erect Raila Odinga as a scarecrow in the Kenyan farm, as they sneak in at night and rob them through corruption and priorities that do little to solve the problem of Kenyans.

Kenya can not continue in the same fiscal path that Jubilee is treading. Our national debt is escalating, and the nation is bleeding.

We must vote out Jubilee to stop this bleeding and embark on a process to rebuild our nation. Our youths need well paying jobs, our old men and women need a working healthcare. Consider it duty to your fellow men, by voting out jubilee.

We can not afford five more years of Jubilee. Kenya face existential threat. Rise up and be counted among the generation that pulled his country from the brink of collapse.

Thank you for your time.

Pass the message along……let’s share the message.