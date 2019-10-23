Religion forbids alcohol, its bad period!

By Silas Nyanchwani via fb

Alcohol is bad. I speak not as an hypocrite, but science and reality support this.

But people who drink, socially are good people, most of the time honest and never judgmental.

You will find more honest in a bar table than a confession room.

I have danced with strangers(I am the worst dancer).

Nowadays, it is increasingly fashionable for millennials to hold their birthday parties in night clubs. When the cake arrives, it is fashionable to share it across the club, and they share it to the last table, or the last piece.

By sharing a bottle a beer of with a stranger in a bar counter, you can open up to each other about so much and there no filters or deodorizing the sad tales of life.

This generous spirit goes beyond ethnicity or race.

This evening, while on Monrovia St with big bro Modise Michira and with a glass of a famous bird in hard, these college girls passing on their way to campus, looked at us in a certain way, and I asked them, do you want shots? Liquor shots, i.e just to clarify to master Mutinda Munyao and they said yes, having gone like 5 metres past…

They came back, and with a tumbler in hand, so randomly, they were served quick shots, then walked with tumblers.

No names or numbers were exchanged.

As they walked on, into the crazy anonymity, I wondered what is it with it liquor?

Because I lived with some neighbour and four years I would never tell him from Adam. And I have never had a cup of tea in any of neighbour’s house, save for the occasional cake that children share. And that is life.