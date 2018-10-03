Referendum is not a favor which DP Ruto can give to Us or deny, It is our right

Dr Mukiri wa Gitendu

Let me say it point blank; referendum is not a favor which DP Ruto can give to Kenyans or deny us! It is our right as KENYANS TO DETERMINE HOW WE SHALL BE GOVERNED!

There is no better time to review the Constitution than in the midstream of an election cycle like now or next year so we can sort out issues which we would like addressed before the next elections cycle!

The DP should not assume that he is the only viable candidate, even on the Jubilee side!

And let him quit issuing threats to Raila Odinga or any Kenyan that he will not be ejected from Jubilee!

Nobody wants him to leave Jubilee! We want him to remain in Jubilee so he can be defeated fair and square! However, he’s free to leave for greener pastures if it’s his way out of any frustrations he may be experiencing while in Jubilee!

He and his lieutenants should quit interpreting the HANDSHAKE for us! Kenyans know very well he was not part of the HANDSHAKE and so he’s not likely to know its details! So he’s not qualified to tell KENYANS it did not entail changes to the Constitution!

The Buildings Bridges Task Force should be left to collect the views of KENYANS and should they come up with issues involving the overhaul of the Constitution, let be it!

The Religious Community have already expressed their view on the same! After all, a leader who openly opposed the review of the Constitution in 2010, should not be the one to tell Kenyans not to have another look at it! So talking about dishonesty and conman-ship, the DP should be the one to be honest on the more than 20% which he disagreed with in the 2010 Constitution! What would be a better time to sort out what he disagreed with than now when the HANDSHAKE between the President and Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga has brought unprecedented calm, tranquility and peace to our political landscape and nation??

I believe the Building Bridges Task Force should be facilitated with enough funds and resources to finalize their data gathering and make their recommendations early enough so we can clean the mess in this 2010 Constitution!

I personally would like to see the Senate scrapped, MPs reduced to 200 and counties reduced to 8 (former provinces). The Chief Justice and judges should be appointed by the Head of State and Govt like in the USA and other civilized nations! Ministers should be members of Parliament as we had before the 2010 Constitution! Stiff penalties for graft mandarins, armed robbers, economic saboteurs and terrorists should be introduced and we could look into the possibility of commencing a televised execution of offenders like it happens in China and elsewhere where the vices have disappeared! KIELEWEKE!! TUKO PAMOJA!!