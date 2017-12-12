Top Reactions: Uhuru Awards Jubilee Bloggers and ‘Slay Queen’ State Commendation

Carol Gikunda: If eating a mixture of boiled maize and beans can get you somewhere, then a pussy should take you even far. Mediocre Nation!!

Peter Murunga: These awards are not worthy many of those who were awarded. Especially the love Birds and Githeri gitu.

Icharia Peter: Kenya wanaume hatutawahi shindana na hawa watu.. Most times the field is not level. That power of the whatever is unbeatable. What’s the name of the lady athlete who collapsed a few metres from the finishing line in Poland, trying all she could to lift herself up?

Was she honoured today?



Zachary Ochuodho: My nine-years old daughter is shocked to see some names in the list of people who have received awards for doing the country proud. She asks me why Dr Fred Matiang’i be working hard to tell students and pupils not to steal exams, if the State is showering mediocre performance with ‘national momentoes’?



Irene Makena: There’s the surgeons who separated conjoined twins, the cops who rescued kidnappe victims, the sports persons who won medals for Kenya, the innovators who found new ways to do stuff, the teachers who wrestle to pass knowledge to tender minds, the soldiers who keep our borders safe etc etc, but this…. ??! The President just threw his own award into the gutter….!!!

Isabel Walela: Where’s the journalist who saved the beggar from the wrath of bees at the Supreme Court?!

Githeri man is rewarded for being unhygienic … Let’s practice handwashing guys.



Bonny Onyango : The moment I saw Jackie Maribe there, then I knew there was a different criteria of selection..😂😂



Tony Ontita: State Honours in Kenya are bloody crap ( but that doesn’t mean all awards are to be dismissed.

Dk Mwati Komu: We are incorrigible. These awards are like Nairobi galas complimentary tickets that Hurligham PR capsicums dish out to their women&homies