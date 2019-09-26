Reaction on hilarious speech by Mc Donald Mariga ”sindio”

By Kipchumba cornelly

This is a clear message to Dr. Kimwarer and Bwana Karibu Betin that the people of Kibra are not fools, they cannot be hoodwink to fulfill a political scores for selfish gain, their is no magic awaiting for you to do which you couldn’t do when you were swimming in 24 millions every months that you can do with close to two million every month. Your footballer counter parts have a lot in their countries, may to quote a few of them; 1-Drogba built a state of art Hospital in Abidjan, 2-Seydou Keita has a great football academy in Bamako, 3-Yaya Toure built cancer centre and football academy in his home town, 4-Nwanko Kanu built heart transplant in Umuahi Abia state, 5-Mo Salah is donating US$ 300000 per year to a charitable foundation in his home town Caira, the irony is that this Bwana KARIBU BEGIN has done nothing for even his community leave alone the country if not satisfying his selfish desires. He has never voted in any election, now he is not going to vote for himself. How then do you want to tell voters of Kibra that bwana BETIN understands the problems they are facing? How can he understand their priorities yet he has never interact with them even as a tourists?

MacDonald Mariga 👇

“Watu wanasema Ruto ni mwizi, SINDIO?”

“Ndio maana tumewaita hapa pamoja, SINDIO?”

“So mambo ya ball na mpira nitasort, SINDIO?” (Nigga placed ball and mpira in one sentence 😂).

“Sitaki ofisi. Ofisi yangu ni watu wa Kibera, SINDIO?”

KARIBU BETIN.. 😂😂😂😂