Rare Scene as Police Inspector Rejects Huge Bribe From Suspects

The police department has for long had a not so good reputation when it comes to matters corruption and bribery.

Some officers have been actively involved in asking or accepting the same in order to execute their duties or help in abetting some unlawful deals but for one Inspector, this isn’t the case.

Inspector Margaret Awino, an investigating officer in an ongoing case, has been hailed for her steadfastness in upholding the law and refusing to take bribes to compromise a case in her hands.

On Thursday, Sept 2, three suspects were arrested by EACC officials after attempting to offer a bribe to the officer to secure the release of detained containers without paying taxes.

In a report filed in Mombasa, the suspects, Isaac Keyari, Philip Mungai and Boniface Aggrey Omondi Ouma were nabbed at Jawembe Hotel within Ganjoni area for the offence of Offering Financial Benefit to a public officer c/sec 5(i) of Bribery Act of 2016.

At the same time, they were caught with Ksh700,000 meant to be used to commit the offence, which was kept by EACC officers as exhibit.

Inspector Awino is truly an ironlady who is not taking any threats from the tax evaders and they would have no choice other than meeting their tax obligations.