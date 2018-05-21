RailaUhuru Handshake Hits Rockbottom? The Two “Presidents” Not In Talking Terms ?

By Anwar Sadat

The relationship between Former Prime Minister, H E The Rt Hon. Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are at their lowest point since the Handshake, according to a source within government.

It is reported that things have worsened within the last week to the extent that President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to pick calls from Mr. Odinga who had called the president seeking clarification on Uhuru’s statements about referendum and “building bridges” initiative.

Source within Jubilee indicate that they believe Mr. Odinga’s statement in London to the effect that he won the 2017 presidential election was driven by anger after President Uhuru snubbed his calls.

Mr. Odinga’s statement that Jubilee did not win the 2017 elections is understood to have further upset the President and his Jubilee team, who then decided that Deputy President make a clear statement to remind Mr. Odinga that Jubilee won the elections “fair and square” and Mr. Odinga’s “ Propaganda and lies” will not be tolerated by Jubilee.

We await Mr. Odinga’s response to the latest Jubilee statement.