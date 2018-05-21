RailaUhuru Handshake Hits Rockbottom? The Two “Presidents” Not In Talking Terms ?

By Anwar Sadat
The relationship between Former Prime Minister, H E The Rt Hon. Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are at their lowest point since the Handshake, according to a source within government.
It is reported that things have worsened within the last week to the extent that President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to pick calls from Mr. Odinga who had called the president seeking clarification on Uhuru’s statements about referendum and “building bridges” initiative.
Source within Jubilee indicate that they believe Mr. Odinga’s statement in London to the effect that he won the 2017 presidential election was driven by anger after President Uhuru snubbed his calls.
Mr. Odinga’s statement that Jubilee did not win the 2017 elections is understood to have further upset the President and his Jubilee team, who then decided that Deputy President make a clear statement to remind Mr. Odinga that Jubilee won the elections “fair and square” and Mr. Odinga’s “ Propaganda and lies” will not be tolerated by Jubilee.
We await Mr. Odinga’s response to the latest Jubilee statement.
Comments
Anonymity says
This is what happens when you have a meaningless handshake that cannot be explained and under which the previous bad behavior is not required to change.
ni mimi says
what do u mean two presidents . we have one prezo and that’s Uhuru . rest are dupe and loser
Anonymous says
Back to square one. The tensions will soon be back. What did you expect of a pact btn a hyena and a goat? Even monkeys in Murang’a know that Jubilee stole the vote!