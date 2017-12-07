Raila’s Fires At American Ambassador For Supporting Uhuru Jubilee Fraudulent Win

What makes Raila, RAILA:
“After keeping quiet over all the killings in Kenya, they are telling us to forget and move on. We will not be intimidated. Kenyans problems will be solved by Kenyan people. You can only advice us but don’t come and shout at us. Don’t tell us we are going to violet constitution, which constitution? We are talking on behalf of millions and millions of people. The will of Kenyan people is not going to be stopped, it is UNSTOPPABLE. We know and we will do what is right for the people of Kenya,” Raila Odinga
Comments
Nelly from German says
Rails you are crazy old man.How long you make your people poor. Its you who is killed !!Not Uhuru or Ruto. Let young people join the nation and work together. You are too old ,your kids are old enough, go to mama Ida ,she will be happy she’s such a very kind mama. Please stop nonsense. Too old for jail.