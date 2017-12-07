Raila’s Fires At American Ambassador For Supporting Uhuru Jubilee Fraudulent Win

What makes Raila, RAILA:

“After keeping quiet over all the killings in Kenya, they are telling us to forget and move on. We will not be intimidated. Kenyans problems will be solved by Kenyan people. You can only advice us but don’t come and shout at us. Don’t tell us we are going to violet constitution, which constitution? We are talking on behalf of millions and millions of people. The will of Kenyan people is not going to be stopped, it is UNSTOPPABLE. We know and we will do what is right for the people of Kenya,” Raila Odinga