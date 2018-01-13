Raila Writes Harsh Letter to Trump Over Shithole Remarks, USA Supported Uhuru Election Rigging

NAIROBI;

JANUARY 13, 2018;

PRESS STATEMENT BY RT. HON RAILA ODINGA:

PRESIDENT TRUMP MUST WITHDRAW REMARKS ON AFRICA AND HER PEOPLE:

Remarks attributed to US President Mr. Donald Trump disparaging African and other Third World nations are troubling and greatly unfortunate. The remarks are however part of a growing habit by a president who has never missed an opportunity to bully and disparage particularly poor nations.

The remarks are deeply hypocritical as they conveniently ignore the fact that US corporations have set up tents in the same African countries that President Trump is disparaging and are making billions of dollars that they repatriate back to the US.

In fact, recent media reports indicated that President Trump views Africa as a market for US goods and services and is keen to slow down on issues of democracy and human rights in pursuit of trade in Africa. Africa cannot be a market and a nothing at the same time.

Mr. Trump must equally be reminded that many of the poverty and governance related problems that keep Africa down result directly or indirectly from US foreign policies and interference.

President Trump must unequivocally apologize to Africa and other Third World countries and withdraw his remarks. It is equally important for each of Africa’s leaders to stand up for the dignity of Africans and demand an apology from Mr. Trump.

RT. HON RAILA ODINGA, EGH.

NASA LEADER.

JANUARY 13, 2018.