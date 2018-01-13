Kenya Today

Raila Writes Harsh Letter to Trump Over Shithole Remarks, USA Supported Uhuru Election Rigging

NAIROBI;
JANUARY 13, 2018;

PRESS STATEMENT BY RT. HON RAILA ODINGA:
PRESIDENT TRUMP MUST WITHDRAW REMARKS ON AFRICA AND HER PEOPLE:
Remarks attributed to US President Mr. Donald Trump disparaging African and other Third World nations are troubling and greatly unfortunate. The remarks are however part of a growing habit by a president who has never missed an opportunity to bully and disparage particularly poor nations.
The remarks are deeply hypocritical as they conveniently ignore the fact that US corporations have set up tents in the same African countries that President Trump is disparaging and are making billions of dollars that they repatriate back to the US.
In fact, recent media reports indicated that President Trump views Africa as a market for US goods and services and is keen to slow down on issues of democracy and human rights in pursuit of trade in Africa. Africa cannot be a market and a nothing at the same time.
Mr. Trump must equally be reminded that many of the poverty and governance related problems that keep Africa down result directly or indirectly from US foreign policies and interference.
President Trump must unequivocally apologize to Africa and other Third World countries and withdraw his remarks. It is equally important for each of Africa’s leaders to stand up for the dignity of Africans and demand an apology from Mr. Trump.
RT. HON RAILA ODINGA, EGH.
NASA LEADER.
JANUARY 13, 2018.

  3. baba no time in African history until now hv we had some many Africans rushing to the Arab world to work as house maids n security guards. let’s face it these African despots hv ruined our economies

  8. Trump is right African can’t servive without America. everything we depend from Eu we kill our own people to get into Power .tribalism is our song,raw materials we give them .is there any President who can condem Trump!

  9. Yes Mr Hypocrite you know what Trump is saying is right but because of political correctness you have to take your stand.The US will continue ripping off Africa because of tribalists, begging leaders,tumbocrats.Africans underdevelop Africa.

