WHY Raila Will Win The August Elections Despite Jubilee Plot to Rig

By Nic Koech
In my opinion, NASA will form the next government. Jubilee supporters will give you many reasons as to why Uhuruto will retain government. They will echo what William said on Tv, or what Itumbi posted on facebook. But is that real, or just an illusion ? Will SGR, roads, free maternity and such other said achievements outdo failures of this current regime?
When we anticipate to treat voters as was in the early times of independence, we lose. Remember, there is a big enough population of educated or at least informed voters in this information era. Going by the stand taken against imposition of leaders by the so-called kingpins, it sends a clear message that times have changed. Suddenly, the call for a six piece suit has been gulped as parties seek audience with astute populace. This is year 2017 folks.
Jubilee’s convoy back home is ignited and ready to depart. There is nothing at all to attract more votes into Jubilee on top of what they got in 2013. On the other side, there is every reason for NASA to reap big from Jubilee supporters and rebels.
As we speak, Jubilee strongholds have become swing counties. Meru and South Rift for that matter are just but samples. It is getting trickier as days go by. What keeps Raila smiling is that NASA zone is locked. Of Course the numerous visits by Jubilee to Western will earn them a few votes but incomparable with the leakages in their own zones.
And this is why you should be prepared for a Raila presidency. First, when you talk about unemployment, it touches squarely on a niche that cannot be swayed by rhetoric. These are the educated lot who have bore the brunt of corruption in government hiring. That one has to know someone who knows someone to get a job is sickening.
For the very first time since independence, graduates have had to raise job-seeking placards in search of jobs. We shall not mention those that have committed suicide, got into crime and those that have lost hope.
Government employees have known not a better way to serve their country with dignity. Trade unions have been turned into arsenals to squeeze out what ought to freely drip out of a people’s government. Our children have had to stay out of school as teachers agitated for their right, so did others die during doctors and nurses strike.
Lecturers too had to down their tools in order to be heard. At least they have a union. Those of us left out to fight on our own need not flinch. There is only one union that brings us together after every five years : the union of Kenyan citizens in the ballot.
That the ministry of Health acquired containers at 10 million each is another reason. That extra judicial killings rest in peace with the departed never to be heard again, is another reason. That compensating IDPs had to wait for elections to be used as bait, should get you voting for NASA.
We cannot exhaust how the government has failed the people of our dear country. And if we commit to dancing to the tunes of a few beneficiaries of the state, then we are deserving of bad governance. The good thing is, this time, it is not about moving masses; today’s mass is immovable. Thank me later.
Every sector of the economy have had their fair share. Going by the numbers, if for sure there will be a swap between Jubilee and NASA supporters with NASA benefitting more, one thing is evident : Be prepared for a Raila Presidency.
Comments
kalala says
..that’s a pure gospel fellow kenyan.
Kiprono says
Am voting jubilee, that’s where my heart is. Vitendawilis can’t take as nowhere, look at kibera. Odm is family affair, joho has made mombasa county a family affair. We will win am ready to bet 5000 with anyone willing to bet.
Sammy Kiprotich says
jubilee tano tena
imbukhule says
….I agree with u.“Vitendawili can`t take us NOWHERE”.waelewa the statement!!?.prepare to be in opposition.NASA tosha,
Anonymous says
jubilee tibiim
brown indasi says
come eldoret w are waitng 4u vitu inabadilika
Anonymous says
clearly you didn’t state why we should vote NASA.. you told us what happened during the last five years… SGR, Infrastructure, Teacher’s salary increased, doctors salary increased, University workers salary increased, SRC harmonising the salary of all public workers, electricity blah blah… you’re just making jubilee more popular!
julius says
Which salary was increased my friend. Am a teacher but not all are teachers.
This is a chance to take the baton to other people living in Kenya.
We’re not aliens ladies and gentlemen.
Be sober Kenya needs change.
And it should be 5year term so that others will get a chance.
Kenya is not a monarchy
Anonymous says
I salute u my brother. I Pray that God adds u some more years to live on earth so that u may accomplish the mission of educating the narrow minded kenyans.
MARK S says
Musasia says
Kenya is not a monarchy that’s right becouse leaders are elected and not appointed that I can agree, uhuruto might not be the best kenya can offer but they where the better choice in 2013. And this year nasa gave us the same leaders or lineup that kenyans rejected. So do the math it’s jubilee in round 1.
imbukhule says
,,,rem,this round we hv clossed all the rigging points .No extra 2m votes at statehouse will work as it did in 2013.less 2m from what u got last en predict who will win round 1
kondiek says
Nasa Tiibim… Nasa Riaaa…. Nasa Tialalaaaa..
Brian nooh says
Rila must win..Raila tibim
wilson says
NASA tibim
mumeru halisi says
tibim
Manu says
nothing lasts like change,change is wat we nid
Anonymous says
The gava which pertake to pocket pple’s tax without change muct b changed my friend…bottom-line ;job first b4 rhetorics.wame tufanya watumwa wao,kila uchao wana tupanda kama boda boda
Anonymous says
God has spoken.Railla will be ne term president with a small margin win.with or without central and part of the rift.
JARED says
PLZ GUYS COMMENT AN IMPORTANT
JARED says
Na mjue kenya is ours u like it or not
Anonymous says
we need achange to rescue our country from view indivituals.pl
s my fellow kenyan wake up
.
odash says
Just one term and headed the Zimbabwe way please jubilee sycophants give us a break
concerned Kenyan says
The NASA team is composed of REJECTS who have outlived their use with nothing to show or give to Kenyans. Just look at their flag bearer, his hallmark projects are Kibra, Luo Nyanza and street stone throwing on every street corner. At Kibra you can not walk around after 7 pm without being raped, killed or magged by young Odingas, groomed thugs who will stop to nothing..
His deputy, the Watermelon Kalonzo have been in politic for 3 decades and nothing to show but pocketing donations for Ukambani people. Most of the times he is lost after being reduced to kasuku and a flower girl who only dreams for a future wedding.
NASA founder mdvd is only left with a slogan ‘ NASA Hawa’ and confused as hell.. Last and not the least is Weta, completely lost after a whipping by his no nonsense Kikuyu wife.
Just imagine Kenya under those goons. Our nation will be worse than Kibra…….
imbukhule says
Ng`oo,upende usipende,,.Jubilee will go hom at 9am.Ur numbers reduced,,
ISAAC CHEPKWONY says
Hatutaki busaa na changaa! tanataka maendeleo ya jubilee RAILA ENDA PUMZIKA POLELE NYUMBANI
signal says
jubilee pmja hdi 2022,Uhuru tosha
Anonymous says
Uhuruto tano tena.
Moses Ronoh says
Yes Uhuruto tano tena. Development minded team.
cleophas says
Hey kenyans,btn Ogwambo n Uhuruto nani amefanya plus n nani minus,2m ztatoka wapi men if kura za Kalonzo na Madvd ni zake tibm
Anonymous says
What We Want Z Peace Let Vote As Our Right Hence Good Leader Alwys Come From God
Hesbon Mosoti says
Raila tosha