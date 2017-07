MEDIA RELEASE

5th July 2017, Nairobi.

NASA PARTICIPATION IN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

The NASA Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga will not participate in the 2017 presidential debate under the current proposed format and stipulation.

However, the NASA Presidential Campaign Secretariat has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to be open to debating Raila Odinga on the issues affecting Kenyans in the present circumstances.

Salim Lone

Senior Advisor to the

NASA Presidential Candidate

Ends