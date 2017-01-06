Kenya Today

This is WHY Raila WILL DEFEAT Uhuru in the August General Election

By Anwa Sadat via FB

The year was 2002, Moi was outgoing president and Uhuru was his preferred successor. Voting was manual, and backup was manual. The army, police, intelligence, and ECK was controlled by KANU and Moi, but Uhuru lost ( supported by 90% Kikuyus and 85% Kalenjines- look for the statistics of 2002 elections)

In 2007, Kibaki was the incumbent. He controlled the army, police,intelligence, and Election commission. Voting was manual and backup was manual, but Kibaki lost ( supported by 150% Kikuyus and an assortment of other rigged votes)

In 2013, Kibaki was the outgoing president and UhuRuto was his preferred successor . Voting was manual and backup was manual. The army, the police, intelligence, and Election commission were with UhuRuto, but UhuRuto were awarded 50+1% ( supported by 150% Kikuyus and 95% Kalenjines)

The political outcomes of 2007 and 2013 were largely so, because between 2002 to 2013, though there was some form of corruption, there was also a modest growth of the economy. And so the revolution was largely political. History has shown that in situations where the desire for change is largely driven just by the desire for good governance, Incumbents may be successful in rigging themselves to power because the “middle class” feels no need for change.

In 2017, UhuRuto are incumbents. UhuRuto control the army, police, intelligence, and IEBC. Voting will be manual and backup will be manual. UhuRuto will lose ( supported by 200% Kikuyus and 85% Kalenjines) because of the same reasons that Uhuru lost in 2002.

In the run up to 2002 elections, Kanu looted kenya dry. The economy was stagnant, unemployment was at 47% , inflation was high, everything was falling apart. Kenyans unanimously agreed that another day of Kanu and Uhuru in power was an existential threat they could not afford. So for the sake of their selves and the future generations, they rejected Uhuru. It was both political and economic revolution.

In 2017, the economy is stagnant; theft of public resources is at levels never witnessed in the history of kenya; the health care system is failing; the tax burden on citizens is rising; inflation is through the roof; unemployment and underemployment is at 60%; the shilling is at all time low; Nairobi stock exchange has lost over Kshs 500 million just in a couple of months; doctors are on strike; the government cannot afford to pay salaries; the prices of goods is triple since UhuRuto got into power; and there is drought. The conditions for economic revolution is everywhere.

That is why I advise CORD not to pay much attention to what method of backup is used, that is but a distraction. Your fight is not just about reforming the election process, but about forming a better Union: A kenya where all citizens who work hard, have a shot at a decent life. A society where doctors, teachers, nurses, and those who work tirelessly to make it better are rewarded and not criminals.

With that vision properly articulated, the political revolution will flow in tandem with the economic revolution about to hit kenya. The 2017 revolution is both economical and political.

And my friend, listen my friend, my friend, NO ARMY will be able to withstand against that force. UhuRuto will not only lose the elections, they will also lose power.

    • Looters must be kicked out. Health sector is in tatters and corruption and tribalism are at their worst! Those things who benefit from the rotten system must know their end is nigh

  8. We cant afford to sustain a government that has consistently struggled to cripple down every genuine effort put by kenyans using very obnoxious manacles.Kenyans have said no and none of them is willing to be delibarately crusified on the cross Of Corruption And Brutality.We Stand much more firm than before to strongly condemn the Retrogressive Parameters that have been Incorporated by This Filthy regime.

  14. The same song we hard in 2013 and guess what uhuruto won in round one. The is the songoing for lakeside vihae that gives them hope. Please sing the song and sing it again in 2022 and 2032 we love the song.

  18. I salute you all that have already commented without using abusive language , that’s what we call a mature politics but this time let us hold hands and support our political legend RAILA Amolo Odinga thank you

  19. Isiolo deputy OCS Oscar Situma was found dead in his house on Friday.

    They are found to work with Cord leaders.when jubilee government is demanding total loyalty in this year of elections .

  21. During Kigali era Kenyans used to work earning at least something. Now looking for ks 500 is as hard as looking for 100000 .these are not leaders but thugs. 2017 if not raila tutasema kibaki Trisha

  22. KIBAKI ALIKULA NJAMA YA KUHAKIKISHA MAMBO KUWA JINZI YALIVYO. KWA HIVYO HAKUNA CHA KUMSHANGILIA. TUTAENDA UCHAGUZINI KUONYESHA MATAIFA PIA SISI NI DEMOCRATIC. SIKU YA UCHAGUZI HIZO MASHINE (BVR) HAZITAFANYA KAZI. JUBILEE WANAJUA KWA UCHAGUZI HURU NA WA HAKI HAWATASHINDA. HATA MEJA MSTAAHAFU NKAISERI ANAJUA. HiI NI SABABU ANAJIHAMI KIJESHI. KAMA MPIGA KURA WANATAKA TUSTAHIMILI NA KUKUBALI WIZI WA KURA

  23. BREAKING NEWS!!.
    NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM COMPOSED.

    EEH RAILA MUNGU YETU.ILEETE MAGEUZI KENYA.
    NA STORY YA EUROBOND NA NYS.
    IKATAE KABISA ILAANI VIKALI.
    JAPO WENYE GITHERI NA MOKIMO HAWAIONIIIII.

  24. hakuna haja ya kununua BVR kwa sababu hizitawork zitazimwa wakati wa kupiga kura.kura za Cord stronghold zitakuwa za kwanza kuhesabiwa,alafu za central zitakuwa za mwisho.na zile za central zitaongezwa mara hamsini.
    UPINZANI WASUSIE UCHAGUZI.

  38. one can only understand the desperation among opposition followers. Removing uhuru is easier said than done. How is uhuru removed by an opposition that has neither a candidate nor a formulae for picking one less than ten months to an election?

  40. enough is enough.Jubilee government is disgrace to kenyans.They are on a looting mission.Corruption ,unemloyment,tribalism,nepotism,cost of living is all over.

    Economy is no growing.
    Am reminding them that kenyans are wise and let them be advised that change is inevitable na watapata kichapo cha mbwa.

  41. Whoever wins 2017 elections is a Kenyan.Let our opposition parties go for mass action as an option to avoid human death & injury,becoz sray bullets are ever there. Let IEBC not take God’s role to get Kenyans leaders- Leadership is God given. Let prezo & cord principals not to talk of peace when there’re signs of no-see what hon Dual said,what children talk about around a village is what the parent talk.

  42. This Jomo vs Odinga dynasty poltical feud is ending this year
    Uhuru is winning remember Ruto is in Uhuru’s camp that still counts for partnership and a huge voter basket
    2007 sio 2017
    Rao you’re still losing this year’s election!

