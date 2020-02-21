Raila warns extremist Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina to be inclusive in the upcoming BBI meeting

FEBRUARY 20, 2020

PRESS RELEASE:

APPEAL BY THE. RT. HON. RAILA ODINGA ON NAROK BBI MEETING:

Tomorrow, February 21st 2020, Narok County will host the fifth BBI Public consultation forum in Narok Town, starting with a delegates meeting, followed by a public rally in the next day.

Given the cosmopolitan nature of the seven counties to be represented at this meeting, the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga urges the coordinators of the two-day event to ensure participants reflect particularly the ethnic and occupational diversities of the counties to include ethnic minorities, herdsmen, farmers, women and the youth.

The Rt. Hon. Odinga assures the residents of the seven counties and their representatives that all efforts are being made to create room for all view points, concerns and interests to be discussed openly and constructively in a way that leaves the regions feeling united and involved in the making of a new Kenya.

He appeals to the counties to take full advantage of the opportunity presented by this meeting and the BBI process to soberly and jointly tackle the challenges that have been unique to them from colonial era to date.

The Rt. Hon. Odinga further appeals to the leaders of various communities living in these counties to work together and exercise tolerance in order to make both the event and the BBI process a success.

DENNIS ONYANGO

FEBRUARY 20, 2020.