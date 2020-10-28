Raila, Uhuru, Ruto joked and laughed at BBI launch, the poor are KILLING each other on social media

By Jerome Ogola via Facebook

The rich men gathered at Bomas, did their thing and scattered back to their homes. In any case, they are neighbours in Karen, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Lavington etc

No hoof eater was invited to Bomas. It was a class affair

It is now time for the poor men to trade hostilities, throw insults and fight ot out over BBI, in these streets of Mukuru Kwa Zuckerberg and probably spill it over outside the net

The respective heads of the feuding factions sat next to each other and cracked jokes, and walked out of the arena, holding hands

It is now time for the poor to fight it out, to their last drop of blood defending their respective deities

The discussants are very emotional, militant and unruly. It is a matter of life and death to them

We the masses have no brain. We can’t reason. We operate on emotions

In other news, as the BBI was being launched at the Bomas yesterday, Rigathi Gachagua was also being launched at the DCI headquarters

The man with stained teeth has stolen some 12 billions from the taxpayers through shady deals

The cops should release him so that Wananchii can forgive him, by stoning him to death in a public event, alongside all perpetrators of corruption

Comments:

Marck Sang: Not all of us hoof men are foolish, because hoof soup contributes highly to brain development. You saw that even in Bomas, there was a female heckler who is also a Mwizi-wa-miwa. Rioting is inbuilt to some people. But we must discuss BBI, THE PROPOSALS IN IT AND DECIDE WHETHER THEY ARE GOOD OR BAD. Those who are already fighting about it are the fools you are referring to…

Mundia Wa Mombasa: I met them while going home. Whereas we squezed in our contraptions sandwiched in endless traffic jam,

They overrode on us one being ferried by 8 escort Prados!



Edwin Wanyoike: He’s part of a connected economy, he can never be presented to the poor to be stoned but instead he will be crowned by the same people he stole from. He’s there for disagreeing with majority of the heads of connected economy and agree with the minority like Waititu. Soon he will be out after rethinking his decision and supporting the majority. Sisi wa kwa Mukuru kwa Zuckerberg let’s continue with our stupidity!



Yobesh Onsomu: Very unfortunate that some hoof eaters might be hired for a few coins to go & protest in defence/support of this Rigathi Gachagua that he’s innocent while he runs away with billions.

In the meantime, it’s been always said that a snake bite is 10 times better than getting the bite of someone with stained teeth. Don’t get into confrontation with them while in close proximity.