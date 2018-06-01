Raila Uhuru Hugs, Kisses, Handshake Will Not CHANGE Kenya, We Must Stage A New Vision For A Better Today

Kenya will not change because The big DEALERS have hugged and shaken hands. Kenya will change when we push them out of the stage with a new proposal and vision of KENYA TUITAKAYO. We must not beg the big 5 DEALERS for tokenism and handshakes. We will unite and over power them. Their ukabila and ubaguzi we will defeat with Utaifa, uwiano, umoja.

Their Ufisadi we will defeat with Uwazi, uhaki, uwajibikaji.

Their unyonyaji and udhalimu we shall overcome with our utu, ukarimu, ushikamano.

Their ukatili of using the police and our guns to kill Kenyans we will replace with usalama, ulinzi, utetezi.

Their imposed umaskini, we will replace with uchumi wa self reliance na uhaki.

Madaraka day is here. WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK FRIM THE DEALERS.