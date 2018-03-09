Raila Teaming Up With Uhuru To Rescue Kenya Is Good News

Raila’s Collaboration With Uhuru Is Good For Country.
I didn’t want to discuss politics as I’m grieving the death of my brother whose mysterious death has devastated the whole family. But unfolding political landscape in Kenya is huge.
Kenya’s father of democracy who embodies oppositional politics of a transformed and prosperous Kenya has merged with Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta in the interest of Kenya.
This development comes hot on the heels of political instability precipitated by electoral fraud. The country was nosediving.
In my opinion, this merger is good for country. One, political wounds inflicted by ethnic resentment and electoral fraud will start to heal.
Two, Raila is not your ordinary politician. He has lots of tricks up his sleeve. For now, this merger might seem like a betrayal of trust. But in the coming days, I strongly believe good will come out of it.
Three, history demonstrates that every time Raila has merged with government, Kenya attained tremendous strides. New beginnings ensued. Economy grew. Tribes reconciled. Status Quo was destroyed. New constitutional dispensation was started.
However, I encourage Raila and his advisors to ensure full details defining the merger is published and publicized.
Secondly, Raila must ensure that electoral fraud that characterizes Kenya’s elections is discussed and solved by implementing temper proof system that will promote transparency and accountability of votes cast.
Third, Raila must ensure that families of Kenyans who were slaughtered or harmed by Jubilee sanctioned police brutality are compensated and individual police officers are held accountable.
Fourth, Raila must ensure that historical injustices stemming from unfair land allocation, corruption and ethnic divisions are addressed and solved.
Finally, Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Kalonzo have gotten opportunity to demonstrate their leadership skills on critical issues of national importance.
God bless Kenya.
Jacktone Ambuka.
Comments
know raila says
jacktone you must be another fool who followed raila blindly. since in 1982 we followed ochuka, jnr airforce,raila coup plot blindly, my comrades were rounded up , killed jailed etc for him to come out unscathed….I had just joined air force as an engineer from uon when we used to listen to that raila. he assured us that his father ( jaramogi) would bring Russia assassins. we lost our jobs. we tried to sabotaged thika stadium ford Kenya elections from wamalwa..we were used to cause chaos then blame govt. like the latest was pev. then you realize with remorse we are bring more pain to innocent people so that rails can be prezo.
so Uhuru raila talks is raila scheming again. so if jackone believes raila has good will. towards this talks. then you will see in the near future.
IF YOU SUPPORT RAILA ITS YOUR RIGHT. but remember this he likes your sufferation to prosper. Imagine since 1982 the deaths n pain he has caused his die hard supporters till today.
PLEASE GOD FORGIVE FOR THE EVILS I HAVE DONE BECOZ OF HIM. his supporters get hit had than others why ?
Anonymous says
Ha ha ha wha wha wha where next?
Ni mwega says
saving Kenya from who or what?I believe themselves