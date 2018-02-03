Raila Swearing In And Subsequent Breakdown Of Rule Law Was Predicted In 2016

By Tom O

In the course of history when the society falls under the rule of tyranny and the police become the arm of that tyranny forgetting their role as a beacon of hope and security then those that are facing that tyranny should rise up and reject that system because the will and the sovereignty of the people is supreme!

On 16th June 1976 the Soweto students had reached an exploding state because of the tyranny of the apartheid system! During that fate full day the police opened fire on un armed students who were demonstrating against tyranny!

On that day the first student to fall was called Hector Petersen! The picture of Petersen being carried by mbuyisa makhubo while his crying sister is running alongside them became a symbol of the resistance worldwide! By the time the resistance came to an end more than 700 students were dead and thousands wounded because of police brutality!! That was the start of the end of apartheid for its social and moral fabrics were shaken to the core and the invincibility of the apartheid state was destroyed!

These week the jubliots were everywhere excitedly yapping about how the police had got the right weapons that can crush demonstrators in the guise of fighting the all shabbab! But behind that excitement was the glee that these time round kibera and other opposition zones will be crushed once and forever! These excitement was so deep that most of the mountain bloggers were over the moon in glee and expected annihilation of those who dared oppose the uthamaki!

Sometimes ago when itchy fingers got too itchy and grabbed some school land, another look alike of makhubo mbuyisa and a Kenyan version of Hector piertersen was relayed on social media! Thus looking at the glee from the mountain one would be mistaken into thinking that the opposition is finished!

But looking at the belligerence from the opposition, one keenly senses that Kenya is actually heading to a moment where history and fate will converge and another June 16th might explode! As the jubilee government continues in its corruption spree and the blatant theft of public resources in the belief that their government is impregnable and invincible, the rest of the Kenyans are getting angrier and angrier and it will reach a point where even the threat of police brutality won’t be a detergent to the explosion of public anger!

Thus my plea as a philosopher to both sides hurtling towards that moment of fate! No powers is more powerful than the will of the people! The will of the people succeeded in France, America, Russia, China, Philippines and recently Burkina fasso and Tunisia! We can see what happened in Egypt and Libya! Must those whose stomachs are distended from the gluttony of eating public resources be mad enough to take us to the brink?!

