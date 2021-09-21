Raila strategy of building national coalition is genious; Ruto relying on Mt Kenya alone is suicidal

3am Thought….

By Gordon Opiyo

The Dangerous…. One…

Last month, I was rudely reminded about my favorite topic… The danger of depending on One…..

I had just arrived from the neighboring country and innocently checked out my notifications on Facebook and boom!!!

I got a message that I had violated some “Community Standards” and was barred from using Facebook….

And just like that, without notice, without being given a chance to explain myself, without being given a warning to delete or edit the offensive violation, without any form of Justice…. Someone in Facebook decided to kick me out…..

Though I was given a chance to Appeal, the message was that “due to the Covid-19 restrictions, appeals take time to be handled”

This was a stark reminder about what I keep talking about…

The Danger of relying on one stream……. In any aspect of your life…

Though I took time to establish activate another page that had been dormant Gordon Opiyo, I reflected on the dangers of relying on One….

I reflected on the cold Friday Morning in 1999, when Hilary Ng’weno, the owner of Weekly Review walked into Stelacom House along Mombasa Road and dramatically declared using a piece of paper saying “I am taking this paper and putting it in my pocket” and just like that….. I lost my job…. My only source of livelihood… My only source of pride… My only source of confidence…. I used to walk around, with a spring in my steps, my head held high up whenever I walked in any press conference or engagement… And proudly say with a deep proud voice… “Hi, am Gordon, Gordon Opiyo…. From the Weekly Review” then let that settle as I plucked my notebook, and jotting down stuff… Like a learned Professor…..

And within seconds.. All that came to an end….

Like a Deer hit by strong lights in pitch darkness, I found myself confused, befuddled, bewildered….

I didn’t have anything else… That was my all.. That was my everything… I dedicated everything in my life to serve my company….

I have narrated my bouts with Depression after that, and my spectacular drop….. From disaster to disaster until I found myself in a sh 300 per month house….. Deep in Kiamaiko the Gangster Paradise.

My friends…. Depending on One thing…. Is Dangerous….

That is when I got the revelation about God supplying the Garden of Eden with Four Rivers….. Not One River….

Since then, I’ve never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever depended on One…. In all aspects of my life…. I always diversify…

Financially, Emotionally, in Terms of Prayer Partners, In Business, In Farming, in Cars, in Supermarkets (, There was a time I was addicted to Nakumatt, mpaka I didn’t know that other Supermarkets existed) etc

In anything you do, use the Wisdom of God.. And make sure that you have Four Stable Sources of Income, emotional support, and many other things….

I know a friend who got depressed after his favorite Pub got demolished… He had a special corner and waitress from Uganda…. And would diligently appear in the Pub in Bungoma every day at 6.45 and get the special corner reserved…. Then Kenya Railways Bomoa Bomoa came….. The guy could not handle the loss of his favorite special corner and had to be treated for depression…

Come to think of it…… I got deep Revelation about Bee Keeping in my last visit to Arua, Uganda… It is the Headquarters of Sweet Honey and with Government support, they export Honey and Four other by products…. (not like our Government here that only looks for ways of harassing farmers and small businesses)

My biggest shock was that Honey is not the most valuable item in Bee Keeping….

Apart from Honey, Bees produce Wax, Propolis, And Bee Venom and Polination….

Actually many Pharmaceutical companies depend on Bee products…. I kept wondering why there were many Mzungus headed towards the “dangerous North” of Uganda… Kumbe, they are agents of pharmaceutical companies…..

My friend has 400 Bee Hives and each Beehive gives him 1gram of Bee Venom per month… They have a special machine that collects Bee Venom… And guess how he sells 1 gram of Bee Venom? 18,000 to 5,000 Bob depending on demand !!!!! And the Mzungus sell the Venom huko Europe and America at 30,000 Bob per gram!!!

On Googling, I discovered that Bee Venom is given as a shot for rheumatoid arthritis, nerve pain (neuralgia), multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing the reaction to bee stings in people who are allergic (desensitization) to them (venom immunotherapy), swollen tendons (tendonitis), and muscle conditions such as fibromyositis and enthesitis.

He told me that Honey isn’t the most valuable thing in Bee Keeping… Venom is!!!!!

Nika Sema… “Haki ya Mungu…… Lazima nianze Bee Keeping!!!!”

Anyway, guys… Be like Bees…….

Have Four Different Sources…….

Never rely on the Dangerous One

