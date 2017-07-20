Raila Silent Supporters in Mt Kenya Region Speak Out

Was discussing politics with a young man selling movie DvDs outside Sarit…told him am NASA. He said we’ll lose badly since “jaruos & mbaruyias hawana kura”. “Uliza huyu soja kama ako nayo.”

He said as he showed me his. The KK security soja showed us his. An armed Kyuk cop on the beat came and said hi. He had overhead him. He told the young man in Kyuk “nakuambianga uache ujinga kijana. Uhuru anakupatia unga au maziwa ya bure? Sikiza huyu na uchanuke.” Pointing at me as he walked away.

The young man opened up… “Nimeskia polisi kumi sasa wajisema hatachugua Uhuru. Kwanza ma APs. Uhuru kwanza ndiye alileta digital. People are not buying DvDs anymore. Wako na Zuku na Faiba wanawatch movies for free. Uber pia ni yake. Atashangaa tarehe nane. Tutamfanya vile tulifanya Kabogo!” I didn’t argue with him or correct him… another NASA vote in Kiambu. #NASAHao!!!

#MaunduNiMacenjagia