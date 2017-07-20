Raila Silent Supporters in Mt Kenya Region Speak Out

Was discussing politics with a young man selling movie DvDs outside Sarit…told him am NASA. He said we’ll lose badly since “jaruos & mbaruyias hawana kura”. “Uliza huyu soja kama ako nayo.”
He said as he showed me his. The KK security soja showed us his. An armed Kyuk cop on the beat came and said hi. He had overhead him. He told the young man in Kyuk “nakuambianga uache ujinga kijana. Uhuru anakupatia unga au maziwa ya bure? Sikiza huyu na uchanuke.” Pointing at me as he walked away.
The young man opened up… “Nimeskia polisi kumi sasa wajisema hatachugua Uhuru. Kwanza ma APs. Uhuru kwanza ndiye alileta digital. People are not buying DvDs anymore. Wako na Zuku na Faiba wanawatch movies for free. Uber pia ni yake. Atashangaa tarehe nane. Tutamfanya vile tulifanya Kabogo!” I didn’t argue with him or correct him… another NASA vote in Kiambu. #NASAHao!!!
#MaunduNiMacenjagia
Comments
elly oj says
story is meaningless and wastage of time
Anonymous says
Did anyone compelle you to read it
Opondo says
To get mt kenya surport one has to face the knife. They do not entertain kayhae in grown forks decisions.
elly oj says
hahahahah nicknaming yourself opondo kalula is another idiotism just use kimani, njeri, mwangi and the rest tumbafu
Anonymous says
Hey dude! just because you cut off your Johnson doesn’t mean you have a working brain. BTW your DNA still says you are no better than a monkey no matter what your f@$ked up head thinks.
RICHARD KIPTEIGONG says
You must not be a slave of politics Rao told you hakuna duka la nasa na la jubilee when economy is mismanaged like right now we all suffer why cant you vote the looters out on 8-august?