Raila pointman Governor Oparanya shakes Luyha nation forcing Mudavadi to lie low

ODM deputy party leader who is also the Kakamega county Governor H E Wycliffe Oparanya is causing jitters in Western region as he trivised the region accompanied by CS Eugene Wamalwa and other governors. Oparanya is riding is on his delivery of his manifesto to the residents of Kakamega a proof that he is ripe for a higher position.

It is obvious that given Oparanya’s performance, he has enclipsed the likes of Moses Wetangula and he is very close at shutting down Amani National Congress party and former deputy prime minister Musalia Mudavadi.

Both Musalia and Oparanya have rode on Raila Odinga’s sholders as deputy ODM party leaders to get to the higher offices.

Meanwhile Amani National Congress MPs from the region have asked Governor Oparanya to back Musalia Mudavadi in his bid for the presidency.

The ANC parliamentarians also told Mr Oparanya, who is Council of Governors chair, to position himself for a key position in the next government in the event of constitutional changes through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Tindi Mwale (Butere), Ayub Savula (Lugari) and Justus Murunga (Matungu) advised the governor to go for the deputy Prime Minister post.

“Should the BBI result in leadership changes in the Constitution and should Governor Oparanya decide to contest for the Butere parliamentary seat as a stepping stone to becoming the deputy Prime Minister, I will step down and support him,” said Mr Mwale.

He said he would eye other positions, including senator and deputy governor.

Mr Savula said since Mr Mudavadi is looking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta come the 2022 General Election, he will not clash with Mr Oparanya should the latter go for the deputy PM office.

“We are waiting for the fate of the BBI. We shall sit together as leaders from Western region so that we share slots in the next government. We don’t have any conflict between Mudavadi and Oparanya because they are not competing for any seat,” he said.

He called on the Luhya community to stand with Mr Mudavadi, saying the former deputy PM has emerged as the most senior leader from the region to propel the community to national leadership.

“It is clear that Mudavadi is going for nothing less than the presidency. Our brother Oparanya is not clear on what he wants. There is no way the two can meet as rivals,” said Mr Savula.

According to the Lugari legislator, should BBI be implemented, Mr Mudavadi will likely contest the presidency against Baringo Senator Gideon Moi or Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, while Deputy President William Ruto will vie for the PM seat against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Since every community is rallying behind one of its leaders, the Luhya community should stop getting confused and serving the interests of other people, rally behind Mr Oparanya as the spokesperson and remain with Mudavadi as the preferred presidential candidate.”