Dear Raila, Please Maintain Your Silence On The Current NYS And NCPB Scandals; Let Them Eat Monkeys And Baboons

By P ELisha

Dear Raila Amollo Odinga.

Maitain your silence on the current NYS saga. Get yourself something more important to do.You have done enough and lf they did not appreciate you then, they will never do.Save your time and energy.

Incase you have found a space to eat, eat well. Eat everything.Eat mercilessly. Eat until there is nothing more left to eat.We shall join to collect the bones and clean the table.

You have put your life and that of your family in line of danger before；

When you told them of Eurobond, they called you a liar.

When you told them of SGR major scandal, they said you a traitor.

when you told them of Chicken Gate, they said you were mistaken..

Baba there is no cardinal obligation , that you must be the only sane person in a sea of lunatics！

Meanwhile:

A few things as noted by Silas Nyanchwani;

1. When we voted Jubilee,we knew the consequences, so if your name looks like it voted for Jubilee and you dare raise your voice about the sinking of the country into an abbyss that will take generations to correct, we will tell you to shut up. Nothing Jubilee will do, that it had not done in their first term. They will only get worse. David Ndii, in one of his classic columns warned that the theft in the second term will be uncontrollable because 2022 is an open battle-field. Any restraint or reservation or pretence from the first term is gone. Bit your president is clever. He told you newspapers are for meat wrapping so that you don’t read ne newspapers to be enlightened.

2. Someone was paid billions, and they inflated it some more to expand the Outering Road that used to be notoriously gridlocked. The 3-D simulations of the road were so sexy, you could kiss them.

The end product is an ugly study in poor workmanship. And of all things they failed to designate, they ignored to put bus stops. So buses pick their passengers on the road. What is worse, the police (from multiple agencies) know that there are no bus stops and they camp there harrasing the matatu drivers and conductors. In their daily budget, matatu owners know that they have to factor in the police bribes.

Speaking of Outering Road, Taj Mall is such an eye-sore and I have seen some guys doing some paint and design job, what are they trying?To make the ugliest piece of architecture or what? Man.