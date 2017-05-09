WHAT Raila ODM Should Consider in Selecting the Party Nominee to EALA

EALA SEAT FOR ODM:::::

All regions in Kenya are represented in EALA . It would be unfair for Nyanza to be left out.

Following a declaration by Hon. Oburu Odinga that he would not go for the seat,reports have emerged that the slot is to be given to Moroko of “baba while you were away”.

I disagree with this kind of idea or thought for 3 simple clear reasons.

1. The seat belongs to Nyanza and the replacement for Hon. Kiangoi should be from within the region.

2. The choice of person to EALA should reflect the stature of ODM as a powerhouse party in the region. Not only should we go for loyalty but also competence(both academic and ideological grounding in social democracy ). With all due respect to the great man of baba while you were away,these qualities are not resident in him and if so then they must be nascent.

EALA should be a place to showcase that we have some of the best brains to debate and drive integration in the region.

3. Nyanza has enough options to pick from both in terms of qualifications and loyalty to hierarchy and ODM ideals. Nyanza can not fail to be part of EALA when some of the issues that need regional legislation hugely affects our region given that we border two countries and also host EAC body in Kisumu Nyanza. A case in point is migingo and other border challenges to free movement of our people and regional trade.

Having said so,one man who has sought the seat and is qualified academically, ideologically and loyalty wise to the party and in my view should be the choice candidate is Wakili Silas John Ouko Jakakimba.

This young man knows and appreciates the social democratic ideals of ODM and understands the challenges and need for regional integration .

If we need a youthful candidate then this man fits the bill.

I want to urge our orange party to consider this young man for the position . Let us also encourage and reward loyalty.

Ultimately it’s the party’s call BUT this would be an encouragement for our youth that orange party promotes all in its ranks.

All the best Nyakwar Dorina Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba.. If I had a vote it would be yours. I have a voice and I have lent it out.